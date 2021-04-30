Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 30: Star Wars Day

With May 4 falling on a Tuesday this year, it's time to celebrate the very best of Star Wars in PC games. For those who have followed video games and/or this feature for the past several years, you know where to go for your best Star Wars deals. Steam has the full collections to go along with individual titles. The Humble Store also has a handful of Star Wars games on sale, including some classics. Speaking of classics, you'll want to go to GOG.com for your DRM-free old-school Star Wars games. Even the Epic Games Store is getting in on the fun by offering discounts on its Star Wars titles.
If you're not looking to celebrate Star Wars Day, there's a lot out there to check out. Steam has a massive Golden Week Sale covering the very best of Japan. There's also a great deal on the Titanfall collection. Be sure to note that Titanfall 2 is free to play on Steam this weekend. The Humble Store has kicked off its Spring Sale, starting with some of the best games from Rockstar, 2K, Activision, CD Projekt RED, and more. Blizzard has a limited time deal on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Origin is celebrating the NFL Draft with a deal on Madden. Lastly, if you haven't grabbed Hitman 3 from the Epic Games Store by now, you're running out of time to get it on a discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $67.49 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $31.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - FREE until 5/06
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $44.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tropico 5 - $6.99 (65% off)
Fanatical
Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.49 (42% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $13.05 (56% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $15.65 (47% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $24.00 (59% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $30.39 (74% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tonight We Riot - FREE! (Must claim before 5/2)
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate the classic Star Wars games with GOG.com! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com May the 4th Sale.
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Port Royale 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Port Royale 3 Gold - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $25.82 (26% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R [Steam] - $2.34 (84% off)
- Warhammer 40K Gladius: Relics of War [Steam] - $18.72 (53% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts, F1 2020, Shenmue III, Main Assembly, Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, In Other Waters, Aven Colony, Simulacra + Simulacra 2, Colt Canyon, and Popup Dungeon. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until May 4.
Pay $1 for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game. Pay more than the average $8.44 for LEGO Worlds, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Door Kickers: Action Squad. Pay more than the average $7.97 for Ultimate Chicken Horse, Nine Parchments, and 20XX. Pay $10 or more to also receive Wargroove, Lethal League Blaze, and biped. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $18.54 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Bundle [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Star Wars Day Sale.
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Bundle [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Project Wingman [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
Origin
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V - $9.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $71.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers History Collection - $14.00 (65% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 6 - $7.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Titanfall Collection Bundle - $24.98 (50% off) (Titanfall 2 FREE WEEKEND until 5/2 @ 1PM PT)
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.09 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $18.86 (74% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.16 (74% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.48 (74% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- Persona 5 Strikers - $47.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $13.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection - $25.89 (57% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $40.19 (33% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $8.99 (85% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Golden Week Sale.
- LudoNarraCon Sale
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- NUTS - $15.99 (20% off)
- Telling Lies - $8.99 (55% off)
- What Comes After - $3.49 (30% off)
- Coffee Talk - $9.09 (30% off)
- Neo Cab - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mutazione - $13.39 (33% off)
- Sometimes Always Monsters - $11.99 (40% off)
- Beholder - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam LudoNarraCon 2021 Sale.
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Depth - $6.99 (65% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/2 @ 1PM PT)
- Override 2: Super Mech League - $19.49 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/2 @ 1PM PT)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- The Infected [Steam Early Access] - $6.99 (50% off)
- Iron Harvest - $24.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/2 @ 1PM PT)
- Black Mesa - $9.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mordhau - $14.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 30: Star Wars Day