Friday is here once again Guardians. Not only does that mean that the weekend is upon us, but it means Xur is back with some new wares in Destiny 2. Posted in a random location every week, Xur will be available all throughout the weekend. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards to spare, it’s worth paying him a visit and seeing if he’s got anything you need. Let’s look at Xur’s location and wares for April 30 in Destiny 2.

Xur's location and wares for April 30 - Destiny 2

This week, Xur can be found in the Tower yet again. This is his third consecutive week appearing in the Tower at the Hangar. Xur’s inventory will feature a piece of Exotic armor for each of the primary classes, as well as an Exotic weapon.

Xur’s wares usually consist of some of the more rare items in Destiny 2. The traveling merchant only accepts Legendary Shards as currency, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve got a decent amount in order to pick up whatever he’s selling. If your pockets are a bit light, you may want to consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

This week, Xur is selling:

Arbalest

Graviton Forfeit Mobility - 17 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 15 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 11 Strength - 8 Total - 65

Mk. 44 Stand Asides Mobility - 10 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 7 Strength - 8 Total - 63

Astrocyte Verse Mobility - 11 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 7 Strength - 20 Total - 60



If Xur is selling a piece of armor or a weapon you don’t currently own, we strongly suggest you purchase it if you can spare the funds. You never know when you’ll have the opportunity to pick it up again, or what weapons may become the meta in the snap of an update.

That’s where to find Xur for the weekend of April 30, 2021. For the avid Destiny 2 players, consider visiting our Destiny 2 strategy guide for everything you could need to know about Bungie’s expansive sci-fi MMO. Be sure to come back every Friday to learn exactly where to find Xur in Destiny 2.