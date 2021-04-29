Evening Reading - April 29, 2021

Good evening, Shackizens, it's night time over North America, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's end our day of posting, officially, with some hot memes. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Job Job is the first game revealed for The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- World of Tanks: Modern Armor interview: Committing To Historical Accuracy
- Steam celebrates Japan's Golden Week with special sale
- Does Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have a photo mode?
- Among Us coming to PS4 & PS5 with exclusive Ratchet & Clank cosmetics
- Castlevania Season 4 trailer teases an all-out war to end the series
- Twitter (TWTR) stock drops 10% on lower than expected user growth in Q1 2021
- Amazon (AMZN) stock jumps on news that Q1 2021 revenues topped $108 billion
- Amnesia: Rebirth Adventure Mode comes to PS4 in free update
- PlayStation 5 to launch in mainland China this May
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Important image to consider
Think before you subtweet, it probably falls somewhere in the middle.
Behold, the guide to supermarket parking
For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread.— Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021
Someone is always willing to put data into a spreadsheet, no matter what it's about.
Princess Peach got some new kicks
Dress+Chucks+Princess Peach 👑 pic.twitter.com/9i0GZbgsy9— Nachoz 🌸 (@NachozArts) April 28, 2021
Guaranteed to make you run faster and jump higher.
Can't have an Evening Reading without a sex toy story
Luigi Amiibo Curved to Hit G-Spothttps://t.co/ibBtNza7eu— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) April 28, 2021
Ok, maybe this one wasn't exactly designed to be a sex toy, but the only thing stopping you is yourself.
Mike Trout gives his opinion on Warzone meta
I guess playing an empty stadium is better than the gulag.
This little guy needs some orange
This is so important you don't even know pic.twitter.com/1yrhN5hECh— Ward (@Logan_RTW) April 29, 2021
What a patient little creature. I would share my orange with it.
Bobby Kotick's eyes
They are blacker than his soul.
In case you missed it on skankcore64 last night
ICYMI live @Shacknews Twitch on #skankcore64: Some shots fired at @TumsST but I don't want to insult someone that isn't there to defend themselves 😂#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/jSDx9eRE6K— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) April 30, 2021
In this house, we call save scumming a "Stevetendo".
The internet mourns the passing of a laughing legend
Juan Joya Borja, famed Spanish comedian El Risitas and face of the ever-popular "KEKW" emote on @Twitch, has passed away at the age of 65 pic.twitter.com/0J8ikBuGTO— The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 28, 2021
Rest in peace, El Risitas (The Giggles), you made the world a happier place.
There's your Evening Reading for today, and with that, I bid you a good night, Shacknews. Please consider a Shacknews Mercury subscription to support the site. It's as little as a dollar a month, I heard somewhere that's less than a cup of coffee a day! I'll leave you with a picture of my cats, Franklin and Lincoln getting all snuggled up for the night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
