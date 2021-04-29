Evening Reading - April 29, 2021

Good evening, Shackizens, it's night time over North America, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's end our day of posting, officially, with some hot memes. Please take a look.

Important image to consider

Think before you subtweet, it probably falls somewhere in the middle.

Behold, the guide to supermarket parking

For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread. — Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

Someone is always willing to put data into a spreadsheet, no matter what it's about.

Princess Peach got some new kicks

Guaranteed to make you run faster and jump higher.

Can't have an Evening Reading without a sex toy story

Luigi Amiibo Curved to Hit G-Spothttps://t.co/ibBtNza7eu — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) April 28, 2021

Ok, maybe this one wasn't exactly designed to be a sex toy, but the only thing stopping you is yourself.

Mike Trout gives his opinion on Warzone meta

I guess playing an empty stadium is better than the gulag.

This little guy needs some orange

This is so important you don't even know pic.twitter.com/1yrhN5hECh — Ward (@Logan_RTW) April 29, 2021

What a patient little creature. I would share my orange with it.

Bobby Kotick's eyes

They are blacker than his soul.

In case you missed it on skankcore64 last night

ICYMI live @Shacknews Twitch on #skankcore64: Some shots fired at @TumsST but I don't want to insult someone that isn't there to defend themselves 😂#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/jSDx9eRE6K — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) April 30, 2021

In this house, we call save scumming a "Stevetendo".

The internet mourns the passing of a laughing legend

Juan Joya Borja, famed Spanish comedian El Risitas and face of the ever-popular "KEKW" emote on @Twitch, has passed away at the age of 65 pic.twitter.com/0J8ikBuGTO — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 28, 2021

Rest in peace, El Risitas (The Giggles), you made the world a happier place.

There's your Evening Reading for today, and with that, I bid you a good night, Shacknews. I'll leave you with a picture of my cats, Franklin and Lincoln getting all snuggled up for the night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.