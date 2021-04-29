Steam celebrates Japan's Golden Week with special sale In celebration of Golden Week, Steam is offering big discounts on a variety of Japanese-produced PC games.

Each year, Japan celebrates four different national holidays spread across a single week. This event is commonly known as Golden Week. To mark the occasion, digital storefront Steam is running a celebratory Golden Week sale that offers big discounts on a wide variety of Japanese-produced PC games.

The sale period kicks off today and will run through May 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). While themed Steam sales are nothing new, the chance to celebrate the best of Japanese PC games is rather novel. For many years, Japanese publishers and developers focused their efforts on consoles and handhelds while only occasionally dipping their toes into the PC market. Recently, publishers such as Sega and Bandai Namco began offering their catalog titles on PC for the first time, spurring growth in new players and revenue.

Here is a small assortment of the deals that are a part of the Golden Week Sale on Steam:

You can find all the games and publishers participating in the Golden Week Sale over on Steam. If you know of any hidden gems or obscure oddities in the sale that deserve mention, let us know in the comments below.