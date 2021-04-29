New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Donovan Erskine
1

New Pokemon Snap is available now and features online functionality, allowing players to share and view photos taken around the world. As players upload their images for display, they’ll notice a total number of Sweet! medals attached to their posts. These are used to show how popular a picture is among online crowds. Let’s look at how to earn Sweet! medals in New Pokemon Snap.

How to earn Sweet! medals - New Pokemon Snap

In New Pokemon Snap, Sweet! medals are given out by other players. It’s the game’s version of a “like” button. When players view an image, they can choose to give it a Sweet! medal. Each player can only do this once per picture. Images that get a lot of Sweet! medals, especially in a short window of time, will be highlighted in the Trending Photos section of the online menu.

The best way to earn more Sweet! medals for your pictures in New Pokemon Snap is simply to put your best work on display. Take interesting shots that other players may not have seen, and upload them to your profile page. It’s also a good idea to spend some time in the photo editor making your pictures look as pretty as possible. Pictures with clever or funny edits are much more likely to get Sweet! medals. You can also give Sweet! medals out to other players if you want to recognize the quality of their work.

Each individual photo has its own sweet! medal count. If you remove a picture from your page and then reupload it later on, its number of Sweet! medals will be reset.

There you have it. The best way to get Sweet! medals in New Pokemon Snap is to upload pictures that will appeal to other players. For more insightful guides on New Pokemon Snap, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

