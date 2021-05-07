Resident Evil Village controls and keybindings Discover the controls and keybindings of Resident Evil Village so you know exactly what you're doing.

Resident Evil Village demands a lot from the player, but you’re not going to get far if you don’t know the controls or keybindings. Thankfully, those familiar with the previous title will feel right at home, with there being not a lot of differences with how the controls work.

Resident Evil Village controls

There are a lot of buttons used to control Ethan in Resident Evil Village, and because the land is so dangerous, you’re going to want to know what each one does. Below are each of the control types found within the game. Make sure you also check out our guide on how to kick so you don’t waste time trying to work it out.

Control Type A

Action Button - PS Open Inventory Triangle Examine/Pick up item Cross Reload Square Change weapons D-pad Guard L1 Use recovery item R1 Aim L2 Attack R2 Move Left stick Run Left stick click View Right stick Crouch/Stand Right stick click Quick Turn Left stick down + Circle Map/Journal Touch pad N/A Circle

Control Type B

Action Button - PS Open Inventory Triangle Examine/Pick up item Cross Reload Square Change weapons D-pad Guard L2 Use recovery item R2 Aim L1 Attack R1 Move Left stick Run Circle View Right stick Crouch/Stand Right stick click Quick Turn Left stick down + Circle Map/Journal Touch pad N/A Left stick click

Control Type C

Action Button - PS Open Inventory Triangle Examine/Pick up item Cross Reload Circle Change weapons D-pad Guard L1 Use recovery item Square Aim L2 Attack R2 Move Left stick Run R1 View Right stick Crouch/Stand Right stick click Quick Turn Left stick down + Circle Map/Journal Touch pad N/A Left stick click

Control Type D

Action Button - PS Open Inventory Triangle Examine/Pick up item Cross Reload Square Change weapons D-pad Guard R1 Use recovery item L1 Aim R2 Attack L2 Move Right stick Run Right stick click View Left stick Crouch/Stand Left stick click Quick Turn Right stick down + Circle Map/Journal Touch pad N/A Circle

All you need to do now is work out which Resident Evil Village control setup and keybinding you feel most comfortable using and then get stuck in. There’s a whole lot of lycans that need shooting and puzzles to solve, so make sure to stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for all the help you’ll need.