Resident Evil Village controls and keybindings
Discover the controls and keybindings of Resident Evil Village so you know exactly what you're doing.
Resident Evil Village demands a lot from the player, but you’re not going to get far if you don’t know the controls or keybindings. Thankfully, those familiar with the previous title will feel right at home, with there being not a lot of differences with how the controls work.
Resident Evil Village controls
There are a lot of buttons used to control Ethan in Resident Evil Village, and because the land is so dangerous, you’re going to want to know what each one does. Below are each of the control types found within the game. Make sure you also check out our guide on how to kick so you don’t waste time trying to work it out.
Control Type A
|Action
|Button - PS
|Open Inventory
|Triangle
|Examine/Pick up item
|Cross
|Reload
|Square
|Change weapons
|D-pad
|Guard
|L1
|Use recovery item
|R1
|Aim
|L2
|Attack
|R2
|Move
|Left stick
|Run
|Left stick click
|View
|Right stick
|Crouch/Stand
|Right stick click
|Quick Turn
|Left stick down + Circle
|Map/Journal
|Touch pad
|N/A
|Circle
Control Type B
|Action
|Button - PS
|Open Inventory
|Triangle
|Examine/Pick up item
|Cross
|Reload
|Square
|Change weapons
|D-pad
|Guard
|L2
|Use recovery item
|R2
|Aim
|L1
|Attack
|R1
|Move
|Left stick
|Run
|Circle
|View
|Right stick
|Crouch/Stand
|Right stick click
|Quick Turn
|Left stick down + Circle
|Map/Journal
|Touch pad
|N/A
|Left stick click
Control Type C
|Action
|Button - PS
|Open Inventory
|Triangle
|Examine/Pick up item
|Cross
|Reload
|Circle
|Change weapons
|D-pad
|Guard
|L1
|Use recovery item
|Square
|Aim
|L2
|Attack
|R2
|Move
|Left stick
|Run
|R1
|View
|Right stick
|Crouch/Stand
|Right stick click
|Quick Turn
|Left stick down + Circle
|Map/Journal
|Touch pad
|N/A
|Left stick click
Control Type D
|Action
|Button - PS
|Open Inventory
|Triangle
|Examine/Pick up item
|Cross
|Reload
|Square
|Change weapons
|D-pad
|Guard
|R1
|Use recovery item
|L1
|Aim
|R2
|Attack
|L2
|Move
|Right stick
|Run
|Right stick click
|View
|Left stick
|Crouch/Stand
|Left stick click
|Quick Turn
|Right stick down + Circle
|Map/Journal
|Touch pad
|N/A
|Circle
All you need to do now is work out which Resident Evil Village control setup and keybinding you feel most comfortable using and then get stuck in. There’s a whole lot of lycans that need shooting and puzzles to solve, so make sure to stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for all the help you’ll need.
