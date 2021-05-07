Resident Evil Village controls and keybindings

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Discover the controls and keybindings of Resident Evil Village so you know exactly what you're doing.
Resident Evil Village demands a lot from the player, but you’re not going to get far if you don’t know the controls or keybindings. Thankfully, those familiar with the previous title will feel right at home, with there being not a lot of differences with how the controls work.

Resident Evil Village controls

There are a lot of buttons used to control Ethan in Resident Evil Village, and because the land is so dangerous, you’re going to want to know what each one does. Below are each of the control types found within the game. Make sure you also check out our guide on how to kick so you don’t waste time trying to work it out.

 Control Type A

Action Button - PS
Open Inventory Triangle
Examine/Pick up item Cross
Reload Square
Change weapons D-pad
Guard L1
Use recovery item R1
Aim L2
Attack R2
Move Left stick
Run Left stick click
View Right stick
Crouch/Stand Right stick click
Quick Turn Left stick down + Circle
Map/Journal Touch pad
N/A Circle

Control Type B

Action Button - PS
Open Inventory Triangle
Examine/Pick up item Cross
Reload Square
Change weapons D-pad
Guard L2
Use recovery item R2
Aim L1
Attack R1
Move Left stick
Run Circle
View Right stick
Crouch/Stand Right stick click
Quick Turn Left stick down + Circle
Map/Journal Touch pad
N/A Left stick click

Control Type C

Action Button - PS
Open Inventory Triangle
Examine/Pick up item Cross
Reload Circle
Change weapons D-pad
Guard L1
Use recovery item Square
Aim L2
Attack R2
Move Left stick
Run R1
View Right stick
Crouch/Stand Right stick click
Quick Turn Left stick down + Circle
Map/Journal Touch pad
N/A Left stick click

Control Type D

Action Button - PS
Open Inventory Triangle
Examine/Pick up item Cross
Reload Square
Change weapons D-pad
Guard R1
Use recovery item L1
Aim R2
Attack L2
Move Right stick
Run Right stick click
View Left stick
Crouch/Stand Left stick click
Quick Turn Right stick down + Circle
Map/Journal Touch pad
N/A Circle

All you need to do now is work out which Resident Evil Village control setup and keybinding you feel most comfortable using and then get stuck in. There’s a whole lot of lycans that need shooting and puzzles to solve, so make sure to stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for all the help you’ll need.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

