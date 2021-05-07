New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All ammo recipes - Resident Evil Village

Learn how to craft ammo for the handgun, shotgun, sniper rifle and other items in Resident Evil Village.
Sam Chandler
1

There are a lot of things to shoot in Resident Evil Village, so knowing how to craft ammo is of utmost importance. There’s handgun ammo, shotgun shells, sniper rifle ammo and more that you will need to craft, and all this knowledge doesn’t come cheap – at least that’s the case in-game. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about making bullets in Resident Evil Village.

resident evil village ammo recipes

You’re not going to get far in Resident Evil Village without ammo. While there’s some to be found lying about, sometimes you’ll need to craft ammo to get you through tough encounters. If you want to craft ammo, you’re going to need to buy the ammo recipes from the Duke. But it’s worth knowing the materials you’ll need before you go handing over your hard earned Lei. It’s also important to note you won’t be able to buy all the recipes immediately, his supply expands as you progress through the story.

Ammo type Recipe Makes Cost
Handgun
  • Gunpowder x2
  • Rusted Scrap x2
 15 Known
Shotgun
  • Gunpowder x1
  • Rusted Scrap x2 Chem Fluid x1
 3 3,000 Lei
Sniper rifle
  • Gunpowder x2
  • Rusted Scrap x1
  • Chem Fluid x1
 4 4,000 Lei
Mines
  • Rusted Scrap x1
  • Metal Scrap x1
 1 3,500 Lei
Pipe bombs
  • Gunpowder x1
  • Metal Scrap x1
 1 2,500 Lei
Explosive rounds
  • Gunpowder x1
  • Metal Scrap x1
  • Herb x1
 2 3,000 Lei
Flashbangs
  • Chem Fluid x1
  • Rusted Scrap x1
  • Herb x1
 2 3,000 Lei

With the basics of crafting ammo in Resident Evil Village sorted, you can start scavenging for resources and making whatever bullets you need. Remember to make your shots count, and even engage in some blocking and counter-attacking, so you don’t run out – which is especially important on Hardcore and even Village of Shadow difficulty levels. Stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for even more tips to keep Ethan’s blood in his body.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

