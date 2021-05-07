All ammo recipes - Resident Evil Village Learn how to craft ammo for the handgun, shotgun, sniper rifle and other items in Resident Evil Village.

There are a lot of things to shoot in Resident Evil Village, so knowing how to craft ammo is of utmost importance. There’s handgun ammo, shotgun shells, sniper rifle ammo and more that you will need to craft, and all this knowledge doesn’t come cheap – at least that’s the case in-game. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about making bullets in Resident Evil Village.

You’re not going to get far in Resident Evil Village without ammo. While there’s some to be found lying about, sometimes you’ll need to craft ammo to get you through tough encounters. If you want to craft ammo, you’re going to need to buy the ammo recipes from the Duke. But it’s worth knowing the materials you’ll need before you go handing over your hard earned Lei. It’s also important to note you won’t be able to buy all the recipes immediately, his supply expands as you progress through the story.

Ammo type Recipe Makes Cost Handgun Gunpowder x2

Rusted Scrap x2 15 Known Shotgun Gunpowder x1

Rusted Scrap x2 Chem Fluid x1 3 3,000 Lei Sniper rifle Gunpowder x2

Rusted Scrap x1

Chem Fluid x1 4 4,000 Lei Mines Rusted Scrap x1

Metal Scrap x1 1 3,500 Lei Pipe bombs Gunpowder x1

Metal Scrap x1 1 2,500 Lei Explosive rounds Gunpowder x1

Metal Scrap x1

Herb x1 2 3,000 Lei Flashbangs Chem Fluid x1

Rusted Scrap x1

Herb x1 2 3,000 Lei

With the basics of crafting ammo in Resident Evil Village sorted, you can start scavenging for resources and making whatever bullets you need. Remember to make your shots count, and even engage in some blocking and counter-attacking, so you don’t run out – which is especially important on Hardcore and even Village of Shadow difficulty levels. Stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for even more tips to keep Ethan’s blood in his body.