2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Evening Reading - April 28, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. April is already old news as the dawn of May approaches. Another hump day has been hurdled and if we keep our eyes on the prize, we might just make it to the weekend. Shout out to my dawgs who are amped up for his week’s NFL Draft in Cleveland. Who would have guessed that the Browns would be picking late?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

PUBG update 11.2 patch notes throw a Pajama Party today

Sony Q4 2020 earnings report forecasts PS5 to cope with semiconductor shortage in 2021

The Last of Us Part 2 writers have an outline for Part 3, but no plans to make game for now

Wreckfest is May's free PS5 game with PS Plus

Facebook (FB) expects Apple's iOS 14.5 update to impact advertising starting in Q2 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Rest in peace to Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins

It would appear that Encino Man 2 might be happening in Las Vegas

Police near Berlin respond to a call about a bomb in a park, only to discover it was just a sex toy. It seems like it was designed for making boom-boom rather than regular boom.

Cyberpunk 2077 got a hotfix update earlier today targeting stability and performance.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy some tunes from this random assortment.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 28, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy Olive Garden gift cards and to replenish the gourmet mustards in the office kitchen.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Hello, Meet Lola