Google Stadia rolls out store search bar today A Google product has now implemented a search feature!

Before Google became a monolithic entity capable of deploying sentient cyborgs that can effortlessly destroy all of humanity, it was once known mainly for being a search engine. It's somewhat unthinkable that a Google product would roll out without the ability to utilize the company's search engine. Let's not focus on what was, though, and focus on the now. Today, Google announced that Stadia users can now search for games using a new store search bar.

The details of today's update come from the Google Stadia website:

First off, search bar on Stadia for Web is rolling out now and will reach all players this week. It will make finding your favorite games much easier. In addition, an updated UI along with sorting for your library is making its way to players this week, which will help keep track of all your purchased, free and Pro games.

All snarking about Google and its search bars aside, the Stadia team has more in the works. Future updates will include a new activity feed, which allows players to show off their games played, their video captures, and their current game states. More exciting yet, Stadia users will soon be able to manage their Stadia storage on the web. Players can soon delete their games and media in bulk through Stadia's web interface, whether on desktop or on Android. There's no word on access from iOS browsers, but don't forget that Stadia is indeed available on iOS right now.

