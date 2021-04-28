Apple (AAPL) reports record March quarter revenues of $89.6 billion, ups dividend & buyback Tim Apple is on fire lately. Find out more about Apple's Q2 2021 results.

Earnings season is chugging along on Wall Street, and the big cahuna just reported results. Apple Inc. issued a press release just now stating that the company achieved a March quarter record of $89.6 billion in revenues. That is sales growth of 54% from the prior year, and pretty impressive for such a monstrously huge company.

Apple innovated earlier this year with the introduction of a purple iPhone!

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”

“We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”

Apple reported earnings per share of $1.40, which came in way ahead of analyst expectations. International sales comprised 67% of the company's total revenues. The board approved an 7% increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.22/share and authorized a $90 billion increase to the existing share buyback program.

Here's some more interesting data from Apple's Q2 2021 earnings release (company's calendar year 2021 started on October 1, 2020):

Revenue by region:

Americas revenue - $34.31 billion

Europe revenue - $22.6 billion

Greater China revenue - $17.73 billion

Japan revenue - $7.74 billion

Rest of Asia Pacific revenue - $7.54 billion

Product breakdown of sales during the quarter:

iPhone revenue - $47.94 billion

Services revenue - $16.9 billion

Mac revenue - $9.1 billion

Wearables & Accessories revenue - $7.84 billion

iPad revenue - $7.81 billion

Other notes of interest:

Company returned $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share buybacks

Operating income was $24 billion during the quarter

Apple has repurchased over $43 billion in shares over the past six months

Apple now has more than $100 billion of term debt on the balance sheet

Apple is the largest company in the world, so it is important to pay attention to the stock's performance even if you don't directly own shares. Apple is included in the NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average, which forces many institutional investors to own it. It is entirely possible that your 401K owns shares of Apple. With a market capitalization well over two trillion dollars, it is too massive of a company to ignore.

Apple's stock jumped above $139/share in afterhours trading as the news broke, and appears to be consolidating gains ahead of the company's conference call. Tim Cook and his gang of executives will begin the conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Today's news is still being digested by large and small investors alike, but it appears that Apple is still trucking as it goes into a period where they will face tougher year over year comparisons. Some investors fear that there has been a pull forward of demand for technology products due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020's shutdown, but it remains to be seen just how big of an effect that will have on the broader technology sector. Four of the five largest companies in the tech space have reported thus far, with Amazon coming later this week.