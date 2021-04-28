Samsung unveils new laptops during today's Galaxy Unpacked event The Korean tech giant has new laptops available in its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Odyssey product lines.

Samsung has experienced a busy start to 2021. Earlier this year, the company hosted the first of multiple Galaxy Unpacked events designed to showcase its latest products. The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone took center stage in January, but the headlines were reserved for a pack of new Galaxy-branded laptops at today's Galaxy Unpacked event. Headlining the show were the new Galaxy Book Pro models, as well as the Galaxy Odyssey lineup targeting PC gamers.

A big spotlight was placed on some new members of the Galaxy Book family, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Set to ship on May 14, these new models are equipped with OLED displays and powerful hardware. The Galaxy Book Pro features a conventional clamshell chassis design, while the 360 variants will be convertible touchscreens.

These new Book Pro models are among the first laptops offered by Samsung with OLED displays. The company’s Galaxy Chromebook was the first portable computer to use the display technology and the Galaxy Book Pro/360 models will be the first Windows-powered laptops with these screens. The Galaxy Pro laptops make use of the Super AMOLED display technology. It differs from the regular AMOLED in the non-360 models by way of its touchscreen capability.

As a result of the underlying OLED technology, the contrast will be excellent and colors should pop off the screen. Samsung is famous for its OLED mobile phones and can now offer a similar experience with Windows laptops. Like other Galaxy notebooks, these products can make use of Samsung’s S Pen.

The Galaxy Unpacked event also featured new gaming-centric laptops under the Galaxy Odyssey branding. The Galaxy Book Odyssey will be the first laptop line to feature NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 Max-Q and RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q GPUs. When paired with Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs, these lightweight laptops are capable of high-end gaming experiences while remaining very efficient with battery use. The Galaxy Odyssey lineup is scheduled to make its debut later in August.