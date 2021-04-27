Evening Reading - April 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews. It's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our Tuesday of posting. Please take a look.

Ono x Fate/GO = microtransaction feverdream

Dear FGC, World Warriors.



On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company.

I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to.

I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past. pic.twitter.com/Hch7kkGZA0 — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) April 27, 2021

I think Yoshinori Ono should be praised for the fantastic fighting series he's helped keep relevant, but the idea of the guy who presided over SFV's Fight Money and microtransactions heading to the developer that makes one of the most addictive (and predatory) gacha games around sounds like a match made in hell.

Might I interest you in some smooth Palpatine?

Has Smooth Palpatine been done yet pic.twitter.com/KmDlrAyn2O — Danny Sweeney✨ (@Dann_Sw) April 27, 2021

I had to see it, so you do too. So smooth.

Roku's might lose the YouTube app to Google's anti-competitive demands

JUST IN: Roku says it may lose YouTube TV app after Google made anti-competitive demands https://t.co/fjwP2xlkz5 — Axios (@axios) April 26, 2021

Funny enough, Google's anti-competitive practices also just led it to its all-time high stock price. Hooray for corporate greed, I guess.

Facebook blocked its own employees from an internal January 6 insurrection report

Facebook prevented many of its employees from accessing an internal report detailing the social network's role in the January 6 insurrection.

Here it is:https://t.co/4p6XjBjDiP @RMac18 @CraigSilverman @JaneLytv — David Beard (@dabeard) April 26, 2021

As always, Facebook continues to either not know or not care enough to police itself properly. Just a reminder that Zuckerberg blamed insurrectionist planning on Facebook entirely on the insurrectionists.

In lighter news, Loop Daddy's snappin to a Slim Jim

I'd bet money Marc Rebillet has a good Randy Savage impression.

There's a $400 Esports Certification exam out there and it's a doozy

These are real questions from the ECI's practice exam.... LOL what pic.twitter.com/8aVrWJk5yn — Joe Pokrzywa (@JoePokrzywa) April 27, 2021

If two buses carrying two Overwatch teams leave Dallas and Philadelphia facilities at 1 p.m. ET, approaching each other at a speed of 40 and 60 mph respectively, approximately how stupid is the concept of this $400 ECI exam?

