Evening Reading - April 27, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
2

Good evening, Shacknews. It's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our Tuesday of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ono x Fate/GO = microtransaction feverdream

I think Yoshinori Ono should be praised for the fantastic fighting series he's helped keep relevant, but the idea of the guy who presided over SFV's Fight Money and microtransactions heading to the developer that makes one of the most addictive (and predatory) gacha games around sounds like a match made in hell.

Might I interest you in some smooth Palpatine?

I had to see it, so you do too. So smooth.

Roku's might lose the YouTube app to Google's anti-competitive demands

Funny enough, Google's anti-competitive practices also just led it to its all-time high stock price. Hooray for corporate greed, I guess.

Facebook blocked its own employees from an internal January 6 insurrection report

As always, Facebook continues to either not know or not care enough to police itself properly. Just a reminder that Zuckerberg blamed insurrectionist planning on Facebook entirely on the insurrectionists.

In lighter news, Loop Daddy's snappin to a Slim Jim

I'd bet money Marc Rebillet has a good Randy Savage impression.

There's a $400 Esports Certification exam out there and it's a doozy

If two buses carrying two Overwatch teams leave Dallas and Philadelphia facilities at 1 p.m. ET,  approaching each other at a speed of 40 and 60 mph respectively, approximately how stupid is the concept of this $400 ECI exam? 

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. If you can't do it for us, at least do it for Flaff and all the other cool Shack fluffer puffs out there.

Flaff is a very good doggo.
Flaff is a very good doggo.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

