Evening Reading - April 27, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Ono x Fate/GO = microtransaction feverdream
Dear FGC, World Warriors.— Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) April 27, 2021
On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company.
I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to.
I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past. pic.twitter.com/Hch7kkGZA0
I think Yoshinori Ono should be praised for the fantastic fighting series he's helped keep relevant, but the idea of the guy who presided over SFV's Fight Money and microtransactions heading to the developer that makes one of the most addictive (and predatory) gacha games around sounds like a match made in hell.
Might I interest you in some smooth Palpatine?
Has Smooth Palpatine been done yet pic.twitter.com/KmDlrAyn2O— Danny Sweeney✨ (@Dann_Sw) April 27, 2021
I had to see it, so you do too. So smooth.
Roku's might lose the YouTube app to Google's anti-competitive demands
JUST IN: Roku says it may lose YouTube TV app after Google made anti-competitive demands https://t.co/fjwP2xlkz5— Axios (@axios) April 26, 2021
Funny enough, Google's anti-competitive practices also just led it to its all-time high stock price. Hooray for corporate greed, I guess.
Facebook blocked its own employees from an internal January 6 insurrection report
Facebook prevented many of its employees from accessing an internal report detailing the social network's role in the January 6 insurrection.— David Beard (@dabeard) April 26, 2021
Here it is:https://t.co/4p6XjBjDiP @RMac18 @CraigSilverman @JaneLytv
As always, Facebook continues to either not know or not care enough to police itself properly. Just a reminder that Zuckerberg blamed insurrectionist planning on Facebook entirely on the insurrectionists.
In lighter news, Loop Daddy's snappin to a Slim Jim
INAUGURAL STREAM WITH @SlimJim— marc rebillet (@marcrebillet) April 27, 2021
8PM EST
ONLY ON https://t.co/dyf0wUJdqB pic.twitter.com/6XRsxsOjTn
I'd bet money Marc Rebillet has a good Randy Savage impression.
There's a $400 Esports Certification exam out there and it's a doozy
These are real questions from the ECI's practice exam.... LOL what pic.twitter.com/8aVrWJk5yn— Joe Pokrzywa (@JoePokrzywa) April 27, 2021
If two buses carrying two Overwatch teams leave Dallas and Philadelphia facilities at 1 p.m. ET, approaching each other at a speed of 40 and 60 mph respectively, approximately how stupid is the concept of this $400 ECI exam?
