How to pair your PS5 DualSense or Xbox Series X|S controllers in iOS 14.5 Thanks to the iOS 14.5 update, you can now pair your next-gen controllers to iPhones and iPads.

In the modern age, mobile phones and similar devices act as a jack of all trades. The devices are capable of making calls, sending texts, and much more. Unsurprisingly, gaming is a big business on phones and tablets. For those who want to take their gaming experience to the next level, pairing Sony’s DualSense gamepad or Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gamepad is now a possibility with Apple devices running the latest iOS 14.5 update.

Last week, Apple mentioned that devices upgrading to iOS 14.5 would gain the ability to interface with the latest next-gen console controllers. While the new gamepads from Sony and Microsoft both use the Bluetooth standard for wireless connections, some extra work was needed to get Apple’s mobile devices fully compatible. If you want to pair your new gamepads to an IOS 14.5 phone or tablet, you can follow this simple guide to get up and running.

How to pair your PS5 DualSense controller to an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.5

While the technology behind the latest mobile devices and gamepads is incredibly complex, the process of pairing them is incredibly easy. To pair your Sony PS5 DualSense gamepad to an iPhone or iPad, make sure the controller is fully charged and powered on. On the iOS 14.5 device, navigate to the settings menu and then onto the Bluetooth tab. Next, depress both the Share and PlayStation buttons on the DualSense gamepad until the lights on the controller begin to flash. You should now see the wireless controller pop up on the iOS device screen as available to pair. Select the controller to complete the pairing process.

How to pair your Xbox Series X|S controller to an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.5

The process for pairing an Xbox Series X|S gamepad to an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.5 is largely similar to the process that is used to pair any other controller. First, ensure your controller is fully charged and powered on. On the iOS 14.5 device, navigate to the settings menu and then onto the Bluetooth tab. Next, depress the Pair button on the Xbox Series X|S gamepad. You should now see the gamepad listed as a connectable device on the iOS device Bluetooth menu. Tap the device listing to complete the pairing process.

Now that you have your gamepads paired with your iPhone or iPad, you are ready for hours of quality gaming. Be sure to check in with our iOS tag for all the latest news and guides on Apple’s mobile operating system.