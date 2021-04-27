How to unlock FaceID with Apple Watch while wearing a mask Here's how you can unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask using an Apple Watch.

iOS 14.5 has rolled out to iPhones and iPad devices. With this update comes support for AirTags, App Tracking Transparency, and Dual Sense controller support. However, one of the handy new features included in this update is the ability to unlock your iPhone with FaceID while wearing a mask, using an Apple Watch. It takes a few steps to set up, so let’s dive into how to unlock FaceID using an Apple Watch.

Once your iPhone is updated to iOS 14.5 and your Apple Watch is operating on the latest WatchOS, you’re ready to start unlocking your iPhone while wearing a mask. Open the Settings app on your iPhone, scroll down and select FaceID & Passcode. From here, scroll down again and you’ll find a new setting titled “Unlock with Apple Watch.” Toggle this setting on, and you’re just about good to go.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is on your wrist, protected by a passcode, and unlocked. Once all of that is squared away, your iPhone should unlock through FaceID even when you’re wearing a mask. If you remove the Apple Watch, you’ll need to properly scan your full face or type in your password to unlock your iPhone.

With masks becoming mandatory in so many places across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it created a bit of a struggle for iPhone users to unlock their devices using FaceID, a once quick and simple way to sign in to your phone. Thanks to iOS 14.5, you won’t need to worry about sliding your mask down or entering in a passcode to unlock your phone. The instructions can also be found on Apple's official website.

Now that you know how to unlock FaceID with an Apple Watch while wearing a mask, you can go back to quickly signing into your phone. Stick with Shacknews for more on the latest offerings from Apple.