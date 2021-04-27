Rainbow Six Invitational brings on-site esports to France in two weeks Rainbow Six Esports will go back to on-site LAN play for the Six Invitational. Just don't plan on buying tickets.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fester across the globe, the situation is not quite as dire as it was a year ago at this time. Because of that, this year's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Invitational will return to a LAN format. Things are going back to normal... sort of. The Six Invitational will be an on-site LAN tournament, but it will be held in an empty venue with no spectators.

The Six Invitational will take place in Paris, France. The Group Stages will run from May 11-16, while the Playoffs will be broadcast from the Palais Brongniart from May 19-23. All four regions will be present, with Brazilian teams most recently getting the "all clear" from authorities to join the action. The only absence will be the team of Wildcard Gaming. Strict safety measures will be in place, which will include a minimum of seven days of self-isolation prior to departure. The Ubisoft website has the full list of health and safety precautions being taken for this event.

The following teams will be in attendance at this year's Six Invitational:

Team BDS

Cloud 9

Team Liquid

Darkzero Esports

Team One Esports

Team SoloMid

Giants Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Spacestation Gaming

Mkers

Team Empire

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

Cyclops Athlete Gaming

Furia

Virtus.Pro

Oxygen Esports

MIBR

Parabellum

There is big money on the line at this year's Six Invitational. After community contributions to the Road to S.I. Battle Pass, the tournament prize pool has hit its maximum and is set at $3 million USD. The winning team will receive a cool $1 million USD. You can catch all of the action on YouTube or either Rainbow Six Siege Twitch channel (the main channel or the Bravo channel).

If previous Rainbow Six major tournaments are any indication, the Six Invitational will also be home to at least one major reveal for the core Siege game itself. We'll be looking out for that and more, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.