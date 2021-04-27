Rainbow Six Invitational brings on-site esports to France in two weeks
Rainbow Six Esports will go back to on-site LAN play for the Six Invitational. Just don't plan on buying tickets.
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fester across the globe, the situation is not quite as dire as it was a year ago at this time. Because of that, this year's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Invitational will return to a LAN format. Things are going back to normal... sort of. The Six Invitational will be an on-site LAN tournament, but it will be held in an empty venue with no spectators.
The Six Invitational will take place in Paris, France. The Group Stages will run from May 11-16, while the Playoffs will be broadcast from the Palais Brongniart from May 19-23. All four regions will be present, with Brazilian teams most recently getting the "all clear" from authorities to join the action. The only absence will be the team of Wildcard Gaming. Strict safety measures will be in place, which will include a minimum of seven days of self-isolation prior to departure. The Ubisoft website has the full list of health and safety precautions being taken for this event.
The following teams will be in attendance at this year's Six Invitational:
- Team BDS
- Cloud 9
- Team Liquid
- Darkzero Esports
- Team One Esports
- Team SoloMid
- Giants Gaming
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Spacestation Gaming
- Mkers
- Team Empire
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- Cyclops Athlete Gaming
- Furia
- Virtus.Pro
- Oxygen Esports
- MIBR
- Parabellum
There is big money on the line at this year's Six Invitational. After community contributions to the Road to S.I. Battle Pass, the tournament prize pool has hit its maximum and is set at $3 million USD. The winning team will receive a cool $1 million USD. You can catch all of the action on YouTube or either Rainbow Six Siege Twitch channel (the main channel or the Bravo channel).
If previous Rainbow Six major tournaments are any indication, the Six Invitational will also be home to at least one major reveal for the core Siege game itself. We'll be looking out for that and more, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.
Interesting to see how this all plays out since many players have moved around, some retired (Pengu retired??!!), and some retired players are returning for just this tournament (Canadian??). North American teams have been playing on LAN this last current season while the rest of the world have been playing online, I'm sure all the other regions look forward to playing on LAN together like they should be. Should be spicy good!
