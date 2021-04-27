Fallout 76: Locked & Loaded Update patch notes Here are the Fallout 76 patch notes for the Locked & Loaded update.

Bethesda continues to work on and improve Fallout 76 with new content to improve the player experience. The newest update, Locked & Loaded, is one of the biggest updates yet and is rolling out today. Let's look at the patch notes for the Fallout 76 Locked & Loaded Update.

Fallout 76: Locked & Loaded Update patch notes

The Fallout 76: Locked & Loaded Update was released across all platforms on April 27, 2021. Here is the full list of patch notes:

Update Highlights

Claim New Loot in Season 4: Fallout 76 Season 4 starts now, with an all-new Scoreboard, 100 Ranks to achieve, and tons of rewards for you to earn!

Fallout 76 Season 4 starts now, with an all-new Scoreboard, 100 Ranks to achieve, and tons of rewards for you to earn! Reboot Your S.P.E.C.I.A.L.: After Level 25, use Punch Card Machines to reset your S.P.E.C.I.A.L., change your Perks, and save them into one of two custom loadouts.

After Level 25, use Punch Card Machines to reset your S.P.E.C.I.A.L., change your Perks, and save them into one of two custom loadouts. Build a Second Home: The new C.A.M.P. Slots feature allows you to construct and maintain a second C.A.M.P., in addition to your current home.

The new C.A.M.P. Slots feature allows you to construct and maintain a second C.A.M.P., in addition to your current home. Vending and Display Updates: Alongside C.A.M.P. Slots, we’ve streamlined Player Vending Machines and Display Cases, which you can now use inside your Shelters.

Alongside C.A.M.P. Slots, we’ve streamlined Player Vending Machines and Display Cases, which you can now use inside your Shelters. Double the Daily Ops: Dive into the new Decryption game mode and claim new rewards as you conquer new randomized enemies, mutations, and locations.

Dive into the new Decryption game mode and claim new rewards as you conquer new randomized enemies, mutations, and locations. User Interface Improvements: We’ve added an Aim Assist option to the settings, a batch crafting slider to Workbenches, and a big update for the World Activity Menu.

Season 4: Armor Ace in Cold Steel

We’re kicking off Season 4 and introducing an all-new Scoreboard with the arrival of today’s Locked & Loaded Update. Join Armor Ace and the Power Patrol as they seek to put an end to their frigid rivalry with Commissioner Chaos and his band of rogue robots, the Yukon Five.

Rank Up!: The new Scoreboard features 100 ranks to achieve as you rank up and the Power Patrol squares off against the Yukon Five, one-by-one.

New Rewards: As always, we’ve added a host of new rewards that you will unlock as you rank up, including Power Armor paints, Weapon Skins, Outfits, themed cosmetics, C.A.M.P. items, in-game currencies, consumables, Perk Card Packs, and more.

We’ve also added prior Season rewards, the Antique Speed Bag and Perfect Bubblegum, to Mortimer in The Crater and Samuel in Foundation, and you can now purchase them with Gold Bullion. Additionally, we’ve once again added several bonus rewards that Fallout 1st members can claim at certain rank milestones in addition to the normal rewards those ranks offer.

Mannequins: This Season introduces Mannequins, which are Display Cases you can use to show off some of your favorite outfits, headwear, underarmor, and backpacks that you’ve collected.

You can claim a set of Male and Female Mannequins for your C.A.M.P. by reaching Rank 25 on the Season 4 Scoreboard.

Up to 5 Mannequins can be built in each of your C.A.M.P.s and Shelters at once.

Catch everything you need to know about Season 4, and take a look at many of this Season’s rewards, by visiting the Seasons page on Fallout.com.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts offer even more adaptability to your characters in the face of the Wasteland’s ever-growing threats by allowing you to modify or completely reboot your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes for free.

Visit a “Punch Card Machine” at any time to adjust your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. to your heart’s content, change your Perk Card selections, and save your new custom setup into a slot.

Your characters will gain access to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts starting at level 25. Currently, each character can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout slots, and you can swap between them using a Punch Card Machine. In addition, you can rename your Loadout slots, which will help you quickly tell them apart.

At level 25, you’ll learn the plan to build a Punch Card Machine in your C.A.M.P. so that you can change up your Loadouts whenever you head home.

While in your C.A.M.P, open up the Build menu, navigate to the Crafting tab, select the Punch Card Machine, and place it down. We’ve also placed Punch Card Machines at Train Stations throughout Appalachia, in The Crater, and at Foundation. You can use any Punch Card Machines you find in other players’ C.A.M.P.s, as well.

We’ve removed the “Move-a-Point” option on the level-up screen, since S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts allow you to change your stats much more easily.

If you would like to learn even more about S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, you can head here to watch our recent Dev Dive video or read our article on Fallout.com.

C.A.M.P. Slots

Have you ever found the perfect spot to start building a new Appalachian home, but you just couldn’t bring yourself to tear down your current C.A.M.P.? That difficult decision is a thing of the past with C.A.M.P. Slots, which allow you to build and maintain two C.A.M.P.s at once!

Each C.A.M.P. you construct is now saved as a C.A.M.P. Slot, which you can access and manage through the new “C.A.M.P. Slots” menu in the upper-left corner of the Map.

Currently, each of your characters will have access to two C.A.M.P. Slots: The C.A.M.P. you already have in-game, plus an additional Slot. You can use the C.A.M.P. Slots menu to see all your current C.A.M.P. Slots, rename them, choose their Map icons, and decide whether your C.A.M.P. is visible to other players on the Map. C.A.M.P. names are only visible to the player who built them.

You can have one active C.A.M.P. at a time, and all others will be considered “stored.”

Your active C.A.M.P.’s Map icon will appear gold to you. If you enable your active C.A.M.P.’s Public Map Icon, it will appear on the map in white to other players. When the Public Map Icon is disabled, only you will be able to see it. Only you will be able to see the icons for your stored C.A.M.P.s. Additionally, powering a Vending Machine no longer automatically adds a Vendor icon to your C.A.M.P.’s location on the Map. Instead, you must set this yourself from using the C.A.M.P. Slots menu. To change which C.A.M.P. you would like to use, head to the Map to click one of your C.A.M.P.s, or select it in the C.A.M.P. Slots menu, and then choose “Activate CAMP” Your stored C.A.M.P.s will not load into the world, show icons to other players on the Map, or produce resources from Resource Generators.



Vending machine and display case updates

With the introduction of C.A.M.P. Slots, we have also made changes to the way Vending Machines and Display Cases work.

Your Vending Machines will have the same shared inventory across all your C.A.M.P.s, so that you will not need to reassign the items you would like to sell every time you build a new C.A.M.P. We have also merged all Vending Machine item slots into a single pool, which means you will now be able to sell the maximum number of items with just one Vending Machine. Other types of CAMP items, like Refrigerators and Fermenters, now also share their inventories across your different C.A.M.P.s. Your Display Cases, however, are not shared across C.A.M.P.s, which will give you the ability to show off different items at each of your homes.

While we were working to implement C.A.M.P. Slots, we also added the ability to build and use Display Cases and Vending Machines inside of your Shelters.

Vending Machines in Shelters will share the same slots and item assignments as those you have built in your C.A.M.P.s. Display Cases you build inside Shelters will allow you to assign different items from any Displays you may have in your C.A.M.P.

Finally, we’ve made an adjustment so that items you place into your Display Cases will no longer consume any of your C.A.M.P. build budget.

Daily Ops expansion

Today’s update nearly doubles the amount of available Daily Ops content, with the addition of the new “Decryption” mode, as well as new locations, enemies, mutations, and rewards.

New Mode: Decryption In Decryption Mode, you’re on a mission to disable three Radio Interceptors for Vernon Dodge. To do this, you’ll need to hunt for three enemy “Code Carriers,” and then take them down to get a special code you can use to disable a Radio Interceptor. Enemy waves you face will become more difficult after each Interceptor you disable, until you’ve killed the Daily Op boss and pulled the plug on the final Interceptor.

New Mutations Enemies in Decryption have a new default Mutation, called Savage Strike, which makes their attacks more deadly and causes them to ignore your armor resistances. We’ve also added several new Mutations to the randomized pool that can apply to enemies in any Daily Ops mode: Group Regeneration: Enemies heal when grouped together. Swift-Footed: Enemies have extra fast movement and melee attacks speeds. Toxic Blood: On death, enemies leave behind poisonous hazard pool.

New Enemy Types We’ve added Scorched, Mothman Cultists, and Mole Miners to the pool of randomized enemy types you may encounter in any Daily Ops mode.

New Locations Fight your way through Vault 96, Watoga Raider Arena, and West Tek Research Center, all of which have been added to the randomized pool of locations for Daily Ops.

Rewards Updates In this update for Daily Ops, we’re adding a host of new rewards, including new Covert Scout Armor, which has some built-in stealthy utility. We’re also adding plans for the “Unstoppable Monster” and “Medical Malpractice” legendary weapons, and a variety of new plans for objects you can build in your C.A.M.P. Following community feedback, we’ve also rebalanced Daily Ops rewards lists to give players a better chance at getting rare rewards.



Additional design updates

Combat

Melee Attack Updates: We’ve implemented a number of fixes, tweaks, and improvements to player melee attacks so that your strikes more consistently meet their targets.

Events

Hunt for the Treasure Hunter: Keep an eye on our Community Calendar for upcoming Hunt for the Treasure Hunter Weekends, because Treasure Hunter Mole Miners have found some new loot that you can claim for yourself.

User interface

Aim Assist: We’ve added a new game setting for players who use controllers that will help them more easily snap their crosshairs to enemies and stay on target when aiming down the sights with ranged weapons.

Batch Crafting: You can now assemble, forge, cook, or manufacture an entire stack of an item all at once using a new slider that we’ve added when you’re crafting at a Workbench.

To do this, select the item you want to craft, and then adjust the slider to the quantity that you need.

World Activity Updates: The World Activity Menu now includes more than Daily Ops! It will now help you stay up-to-date with many more activities in the world, including active Nuke Zones, Events, and nearby player Vending Machines, giving you an easy way to find and Fast Travel to them.

Improvements and bug fixes

Art and graphics

Game Camera: Taking lethal damage from PvP combat while exiting Power Armor no longer causes issues with the game camera.

Lighting: The word “Laugh” in the “Kill, Laugh, Love” Neon Sign no longer appears much brighter than the rest of the sign.

Modular Sofa: Stand-up animations now play correctly when players get up after using the Modular Sofa.

Power Armor: Portions of Raider Scabber, Raider Waster, and Armor Ace Power Armor sets no longer block part of the screen when using heavy weapons in first-person view.

Power Armor: Propellers on the Vertiguard Power Armor Jetpack now animate correctly after leaving an interior.

Power Armor: Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause Power Armor pieces to appear separate from the player’s character model when loading into a world.

Power Armor: Fixed an issue that could cause placed Power Armor to be invisible to some players during a Nuclear Winter match.

Power Armor: When placing a set of Power Armor, the placement preview now displays any attached Power Armor pieces instead of an empty chassis.

Power Armor: The H.A.R.E. Power Armor Jetpack now correctly displays flame visual effects while it is in use.

Power Armor: Applying the Camo Secret Service Jetpack mod to T-65 Power Armor no longer automatically applies the Camo Secret Service paint to the Power Armor Torso.

Vertibots: No longer appear to stutter while flying through the air.

C.A.M.P. and Workshops

Build: Players can no longer open the build menu while simultaneously interacting with furniture.

Build: Build categories no longer disappear from the build menu if a player lacks resources to craft in those categories and then toggles Buildable Objects on and off.

Budget: Fixed a rare issue that could cause a player’s Stored budget to exceed 100% despite having no items in storage.

Budget: The counter for objects that have a build limit, like Turrets and Lights, now visually updates correctly as the player builds those objects.

Collectron Stations: Adjusted the budget cost to build a Gold Collectron Station so that it matches all other Collectron Stations.

Defenses: Perimeter Wall Railings can once again be built on upper floors.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit that enabled players to stack the bonuses from furniture buffs.

Furniture: Players now leave any furniture they are currently using if they interact with another piece of furniture.

Stairs: Stairs with Posts can now be stacked on top of themselves. This will allow players to construct multi-level 2x1 staircases without needing to use standalone Posts.

Stairs: Fixed an issue preventing some objects from being placed on the floor beneath stairs with posts.

Workshops: The outline that appears for valid Resource Extractor placement is now blue instead of green.

Wall Décor: Free States Wall Signs now correctly appear under the Wall Décor tab in the build menu.

Challenges

Daily: Daily Ops enemies, like Cultists, Blood Eagles, Robots, and etc., now correctly progress Daily Challenges that require the player to kill specific types of enemies.

Daily Ops

General: When leaving a Daily Ops, players are now correctly returned to the location where they joined the Op, rather than their last Fast Travel location.

Enemies: Fixed an issue causing certain Daily Ops enemies to have lower defenses than intended.

Enemies: Upon completing a Daily Op, enemies will now stop spawning, and any that still remain will be automatically destroyed.

Enemies: Added new sound effects to Eye Bombs in the Robot faction to help warn players.

Locations: Made layout improvements to The Burning Mine and The Burrows to aid player movement and reduce disorientation.

Operation Report: Fixed an issue that could cause the Rare Rewards section of the Operation Report to appear blank after completing a Daily Ops quickly enough to reach an upper reward tier.

Resilient: Fixed an issue in which Resilient enemies sometimes did not die after players hit them with valid melee attacks.

Teams: Team Leaders are no longer kicked from Daily Ops instances if the team disbands.

Uplink Mode: Increased the interaction speed of the Uplink object.

Uplink Mode: Fixed an issue in the Burning Mine that could cause not enough enemies to spawn during Uplink Mode.

Items

Apparel: The Camo Ops, Tactical Ops, and Vintage Football outfits now correctly display on top of the player’s armor.

Armor: Repairing a piece of broken armor while it is still equipped no longer prevents that armor from applying its defensive bonuses.

Headwear: The Moonshine Mama and Old Man Summer Fasnacht Masks can now be assigned to Display Cases.

Headwear: The Fasnacht Brahmin Mask is now scrappable.

Power Armor: An empty Power Armor Chassis no longer occasionally appears when another player enters a set of Power Armor.

Power Armor: The H.A.R.E. and Park Ranger Power Armors now have appropriate damage and radiation resistances.

Power Armor: A “You can’t store that here” error message no longer appears when attempting to transfer T-65 or Strangler Heart Power Armor pieces from one Power Armor Chassis to another.

Power Armor: Fixed a rare issue in which players could not exit their Power Armor or access the Pip-Boy.

Weapons: .44 Pistol paints can now be correctly applied to the Medical Malpractice weapon.

Weapons: Damage numbers displayed when attacking with a Salvaged Assaultron Head now match the damage dealt.

Weapons: Melee weapons now properly take Condition damage when attacking.

Performance and stability

Client Stability: Fixed an Xbox One client crash related to viewing the friends list.

Client Stability: Fixed a PlayStation 4 client crash that could occur during the Fertile Soil event.

Client Stability: The client no longer crashes during a Nuclear Winter match after hacking a Terminal and choosing the Reveal Enemies option.

Client Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause a client crash when connecting to a Nuclear Winter match.

Loading: Fast traveling after using a Shelter Entrance that was placed inside of a Shelter no longer results in an infinite loading screen.

Performance: Improved performance when opening the Map screen.

Legendary perks

Electric Absorption: Now works against enemy laser attacks in addition to energy attacks.

Quests and events

Early Warnings: The quest objective “Find Heating Coils at Abbie's Bunker” now displays how many Coils the player needs to collect.

Seasonal Events: Fasnacht Day and Grahm’s Meat-Cook will now display as completed in the Pip-Boy following the player’s next successful completion of these events.

Secrets Revealed: Fixed several issues with Digger and other Secret Service members that could prevent the quest from progressing.

Sound

Bobbleheads: The Charisma Bobblehead now plays appropriate sound effects when players consume it.

Compound Bow: Now plays appropriate sound effects if the player has no ammo when they attempt to fire.

Curtain Door: Now plays appropriate sound effects when opened or closed.

Emotes: The Laughing Emote’s sound effects now stop playing if the emote is interrupted before completion.

Eyebots: No longer baa like the Imposter Sheepsquatch when they explode.

Rustic Watermill: Now plays appropriate sound effects when destroyed.

User interface

Controls: Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause the game controls to lock up when exiting a Workbench.

Controls: The game controls no longer lock up for players who are using a Power Armor Station in someone else’s C.A.M.P. when the owner logs out.

Controls: Rapidly pressing the Use button while entering Power Armor no longer causes the game controls to lock up.

Controls: On Xbox, entering a set of Power Armor immediately after modifying it at the Power Armor Station near Grafton Dam no longer causes the controls to lock up.

Custom Item Names: After selling an item that had a custom name, that custom name slot will now be correctly returned to the player so that they can rename another item.

Exploit: Fixed an exploit that could allow players to equip more Perk Cards than intended.

Localization: In the German client, player names are no longer cut off at the top of the screen when capturing a Workshop.

Map: Bloody Frank’s is now labelled correctly on the Map.

Notifications: Fixed an issue on login that caused the player’s Season rank to visually reset to 1 in the menus, and fanfares for all of their previously earned ranks to play in sequence.

Notifications: The fanfare that appears after discovering a new location now scales down for long location names so that the text does not get cut off.

Pip-Boy: Items received through player-to-player trades or from Player Vending Machines now correctly appear in the Pip-Boy’s “NEW” tab.

Pip-Boy: When viewing a weapon’s stats in the Pip-Boy, the damage numbers displayed in the item card and in the lower-right corner of the “WEAPON” tab are now consistent.

Pip-Boy: Stats for items in the Pip-Boy’s “NEW” tab no longer persist if the player consumes or drops that item.

Pip-Boy: Items from the Pip-Boy’s “ITEM” tab no longer sometimes appear when viewing the “EFFECTS” tab.

Social: Player Icons no longer disappear from the Recent Players menu when players exit the game.

Social: Opening the context menu on a player’s name in the friends list and then switching tabs no longer prevents the player from scrolling through social menu options.

Tutorials: The tutorial pop-up for building inside of Shelters will now only appear once.

World

General: Fixed several locations throughout Appalachia where players could see out of world.

Pathing: Fixed a number of objects in the world that players could path through or clip into.

Pathing: Corrected several locations throughout the world where players could become stuck.

The Ash Heap: Added missing radiation hazards to fires inside of Abandoned Mine Shafts in the Ash Heap.

Vault-Tec University: Players can now enter the Vault-Tec University instance while on a team.

