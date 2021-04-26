Evening Reading - April 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Apex Legends Arena mode hands-on preview: A fresh spin
- Tesla (TSLA) Model Y could be the best selling car of any kind by 2022, claims Musk
- GameStop (GME) completes $550 million secondary stock offering, shares skyrocket
- iOS 14.5 out now, adds App Tracking Transparency & DualSense support
- Pokemon X & Y legends Xerneas & Yveltal coming to Pokemon GO
- Fortnite adds Vikings' Justin Jefferson's Get Griddy dance
- Chivalry 2 cross-platform partying likely to come after launch
- Valkyrie abilities - Apex Legends
- Colette wins the video game industry's first-ever Oscar
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Oscars... definitely happened
Glenn Close stole the show at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dYeKMfqUW0— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021
Say what you want about the show as a whole, this was pretty good.
Street Fighter skills
Handicapped man gets robbed in broad daylight#StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/zqVr530htT— Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) April 22, 2021
What a fight.
American Poetry
A true American poet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sMErUKZDzt— Susan McNeil (@McGrandma1) April 23, 2021
Remember Tiger King?
The resemblance is uncanny
If I had to see this— El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) April 26, 2021
Then so do you pic.twitter.com/2InkGYdFBT
Flo, is that you?
Trying to make money off stocks like
me to talking to my stocks as if they could hear me: $gme $amc $doge pic.twitter.com/emuGaaoOak— ceci (@111TANS) April 26, 2021
But really, what is happening in this video?
Brutal
Usman turned him into the Drake Sprite ad #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/jDmqfeILC3— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) April 25, 2021
The movie must be about to start.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
