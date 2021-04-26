Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 86 Join Blake, Bryan, Rod, and Phil for the biggest stories and recaps in weekly esports news on the Wide World of Electronic Sports.

Hey Shackers, it's another Monday so it must be time for another brand new episode of Wide World of Electronic Sports. Our hosts Blake Morse, Bryan Lefler, Rod Conyers Jr., and Phil Visu are bringing the hottest stories and wildest commentary on esports developments over the past week. It all starts at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

This week on WWES, the boys are covering topics ranging from video games in the Olympics to Smash Brothers bootlegs. We'll also have continuing coverage of the Smash World Tour, James "PhantomL0rd" Varga and his battle with Twitch, Quake Pro League and rapha's goat status, and much more! This is also Blake Morse's last show as co-host so don't miss your chance to stop by and say thank you for being a friend.

You can catch it all here with the embedded stream below or visit Shacknews Twitch HQ to chat with us live.

