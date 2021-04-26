ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 79 Super Metroid continues tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're continuing our Super Metroid playthrough. For those who missed last week's episode, we're deep in the bowels of planet Zebes and only Samus Aran can get us out safely.

Set to go live at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT, plan on us taking on some of the monsters we have to defeat in order to gain access to Mother Brain. Super Metroid is known for being one of the best Super Nintendo games as well as having some of the best musical scores the system has to offer. When I was growing up, I thought the Metroid series was too tough for me. Tune in the Stevetendo show to see if that holds true.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tueday and Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for the Stevetendo show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.