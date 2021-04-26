ShackStream: Indie-licious drops Eden for armor in Smelter Eve may have been kicked out of Eden, but we're going to help her survive and find Adam in Smelter on today's episode of Indie-licious.

It’s no fun being kicked out of Eden because a serpent tricked you into eating a certain apple. You lose access to all the other non-forbidden fruit, it’s slightly colder, and there are all sorts of less-friendly beasts outside paradise that would give your booty a chomp given the chance. But as Eve, we’re not only going to make the best of it, but also see if we can’t track down Adam in Smelter on today’s Indie-licious.

Smelter comes to us from X PLUS Company under the publishing of DANGAN Entertainment. Currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, it takes us back to the genesis when Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit that banishes them from Eden. Eve finds a suit of living armor and sets out to survive in the world beyond Eden in a stylish mix of action-platformer and overworld strategy. We’ll fight through levels, gather an empire, and try to find Adam by any means necessary.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel at 12:40 p.m. PT / 2:40 p.m. ET as we go live with Smelter on today’s episode of Indie-licious, where every Monday we look at the latest and most interesting indie games out there. You can also watch just below.

Paradise might be lost, but at least we get to wear cool armor and kick some butt. We’ll see if it balances out as we go live with Smelter on Indie-licious shortly. Tune in to find out!