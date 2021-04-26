New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valkyrie abilities - Apex Legends

Here's all of Valkyrie's abilities in Apex Legends.
Donovan Erskine
1

Apex Legends Season 9 is just around the corner, and will add new map changes, Arena mode, and a new weapon. Biggest of all is the introduction of Valkyrie, the game’s next playable Legend. With her being the child of a Titan pilot, Valkyrie has a fascinating backstory. However, it’s the way she plays that will determine how this new character fits into the meta of Apex. Let’s look at all of Valkyrie’s abilities in Apex Legends.

Valkyrie abilities - Apex Legends

Valkyrie’s abilities are themed around her VTOL jets, which she uses to soar through the skies.

  • VTOL Jets (passive) - Jump while in the air to engage a jetpack, you can switch between hold and toggle mode in the options menu.
  • Missile Swarm (tactical) - Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy.
  • Skyward Dive (ultimate) - Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valkyrie to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

Valkyrie is classified as a recon character, which means she can also use survey beacons to scan the map and reveal the next circle’s location. Valkyrie’s jets allow her to get really high in the sky and/or cover a lot of ground. It’s excellent for quickly entering or exiting an engagement as well as easy repositioning. While her Missile Swarm doesn’t do heavy damage, it can help give your team the upper hand if you’re able to catch a few enemies with it. Lastly, her ultimate is the perfect rotation tool, as it pretty much acts as a free redeploy from anywhere on the map.

Those are all of Valkyrie’s abilities in Apex Legends. The character will be playable when Season 9 begins on May 4. Stick with Shacknews for the latest guides and updates on Apex Legends.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

