Apple to increase US investment by $430 billion, adding 20k jobs over next 5 years Apple's original 5-year goal was set at $350 billion, but the company is expanding its efforts with a new North Carolina campus and office staff expansions nationwide.

Apple is not at a loss for growth. Whether the company continues as innovative as it was in previous decades or not, it still continues to be profitable and successfully push new technology season after season. That effort continues to lead to a need for expanded staff, offices, and workplaces. With that in mind, Apple is upping its commitment to United States investment. The company will pour $430 billion into expansion over the next years with an estimated 20,000 jobs on the way by 2026 as a result.

Apple announced its new investment and expansion goal via an Apple Newsroom press release on April 26, 2021. According to the release, Apple intends to expand its investment in the US to $430 billion over the next five years. This is up from its previous $350 million goal set in 2018. The priorities of this investment will include completing ongoing developments, such as a campus in the works in Texas. A North Carolina campus project will also join that slate, along with expansion of offices and staff in California, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, and the recently established Seattle, Washtington office space.

Apple has already broken ground on a $1 billion campus in Austin Texas, but a new campus in North Carolina will also join it in the new $430 billion investment plan.

With these expansions, Apple is expecting to inject billions of dollars into 5G and next-gen silicon development. If all goes as planned, it should equate to around 20,000 jobs being created by 2026.

Apple has plenty of reason to continue to expand its silicon development. Much of the company’s previous seasons of new products and technology have included the rollout of entirely new chips whether it’s the A14 Bionic chip in the likes of the iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 4 or the new M1 chipsets in the likes of the recently announced iPad Pro and iMac upgrades. Much of the new tech and products have featured an emphasis on Apple moving away from third party chips to focus as much as it can on its own in-house designs.

As Apple continues to expand upon its technology and investments in kind, stay tuned for the latest news on both new Apple products and business developments.