Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the focus of a PlayStation State of Play this week Insomniac Games shared a new Rift Apart gameplay video focusing on the female lombax in the game and more reveals are coming in the State of Play.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart isn’t that far out anymore, a little over a month away in fact, and there’s still a lot to learn about the game. We don’t even know the name of the heroine lombax that was introduced alongside the titular duo in previous trailers… or rather we didn’t until today. Insomniac Games put out a fresh gameplay trailer focusing entirely on her, and its just a teaser for a PlayStation State of Play coming later this week that will focus mostly on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The date of the next PlayStation State of Play presentation was shared alongside the new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay video on the PlayStation blog on April 26, 2021. It gives us a much more expanded look at the lady lombax we’ve been seeing in previous Rift Apart reveals. She finally introduces herself as Rivet and we also learn a bit more about the plot, why our heroes are tripping through dimensions, and what they’ve got to do to fix up the chaos occurring in time and space.

It’s another interesting look that shows we won’t just be hanging out with Rivet, but playing her in certain sections of the game as well. Not to mention, the dimension tripping fun seems to indicate that we’ll be going to various points in time as we fight against the evil Dr. Nefarious once again.

That wasn’t all, of course. We’ll see and learn more about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart later this week when PlayStation goes live with a fresh State of Play on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to launch on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned for coverage of the event, its contents, and all the latest details on the upcoming Ratchet & Clank game right here at Shacknews.