ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 57 - I... am Turok! Join Bryan for more of the quest through every N64 game released in North America. It's time for skankcore64 on Shacknews Twitch!

Greetings Shackers, I hope you've had a wonderfully relaxing weekend. Sunday is already here so it must be time for another chapter of the quest to complete every North American Nintendo 64 game, live on Shacknews Twitch! Don't miss a minute of skankcore64 when the show starts later today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 57 - I... am Turok!

The classic '90s first person shooter action continues with Turok: Dinosaur Hunter today on skankcore64. Last week saw the gripping conclusion to Quake 64 (it wasn't that gripping) and then the start of everyone's favorite exterminator of the ex-extinct. Turok was graciously picked with Shack Points and the next game has been decided in the same fashion already. If you want to know what it is, you'll have to ask me live!

I love to see Shack Points being redeemed for viewers to check out their favorite N64 games, so please keep the picks coming. You can earn Shack Points for yourself just by hanging out over on Shacknews Twitch, so come by to be part of the fun or stick around with the embedded viewer if you prefer.

