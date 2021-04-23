Evening Reading - April 23, 2021 It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.

More Breath of the Wild goodness

There will always be new cool things to do in this game.

A Karen caught on camera

H8 the sk8? We can’t rel8! pic.twitter.com/NKuZE0ZSn7 — Skater Problems (@skating_probs) April 21, 2021

What was she that mad about? Either way, funny video.

Every single one

This is every documentary about a white guy scammer pic.twitter.com/W7Ice8Skkc — Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) April 17, 2021

This is identical to the Fyre Festival documentaries.

She had no idea

I love his content so much pic.twitter.com/jYiUl0OuPP — ✨𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬✨ (@foreverimbetter) April 21, 2021

I've always dreamed of being able to do this to someone.

Unlimited honks

Untitled Goose Game is still a gem.

A heartfelt Warzone moment

I feel kind of bad for leaving.

John Walker is that you?

That boi practicing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/catk6hrNVl — Infamous Dinero (@infamous_dinero) April 21, 2021

He can do this all day.

We did it!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.

