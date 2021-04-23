Evening Reading - April 23, 2021
It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mortal Kombat movie review: A flawed victory
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 23: Free Horizon Zero Dawn
- GameStop (GME) 14A form dates stockholder meeting, highlights insider & institutional ownership
- Super Nintendo World Japan temporarily closes due to COVID-19 state of emergency
- Yoko Taro says NieR Automata's success was a fluke, bets Replicant won't be similar
- Judgement Remastered launches on next-gen consoles & Stadia today
- Apple Thermal Touch patent describes tech that makes any surface an AR touch-screen
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
More Breath of the Wild goodness
Timed perfectly! pic.twitter.com/stLTluqxCN— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) April 22, 2021
There will always be new cool things to do in this game.
A Karen caught on camera
H8 the sk8? We can’t rel8! pic.twitter.com/NKuZE0ZSn7— Skater Problems (@skating_probs) April 21, 2021
What was she that mad about? Either way, funny video.
Every single one
This is every documentary about a white guy scammer pic.twitter.com/W7Ice8Skkc— Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) April 17, 2021
This is identical to the Fyre Festival documentaries.
She had no idea
I love his content so much pic.twitter.com/jYiUl0OuPP— ✨𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬✨ (@foreverimbetter) April 21, 2021
I've always dreamed of being able to do this to someone.
Unlimited honks
It’s here. The perfect TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HY04FYs7oh— Carla Solórzano (@Carla_Zano) April 20, 2021
Untitled Goose Game is still a gem.
A heartfelt Warzone moment
LMAO. pic.twitter.com/8eTeIKQT3W— Shifally (@ShifallyR) April 23, 2021
I feel kind of bad for leaving.
John Walker is that you?
That boi practicing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/catk6hrNVl— Infamous Dinero (@infamous_dinero) April 21, 2021
He can do this all day.
We did it!
April 23, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
