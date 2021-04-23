Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 23: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale

Video games are a unique medium, partly because of the way in which they can tell stories. The interactive nature of games makes it possible to convey narrative in a way that other mediums cannot. Narrative-based adventures are an especially wonderful genre in which people can tell different sorts of tales. Those are the games that are celebrated each year with the annual LudoNarraCon weekend. Steam is helping bring awareness to LudoNarraCon this weekend by throwing a special LudoNarraCon Sale, celebrating the very best of narrative-based games. That includes sales on games like Disco Elysium, Spiritfarer, Haven, Neo Cab, and many more.
Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has kicked off a new season. That means you can pick up a copy on sale right now through Battle.net. Alien: Isolation is totally free through the Epic Games Store. Humble Bundle has one of its most exciting bundles yet with an outstanding LEGO bundle. Green Man Gaming has the best of Capcom and 2K. And to bring it all full circle, if you want to play some Jackbox games, you'll find yourself right back on Steam for the Jackbox Weekend Party Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $67.49 (25% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $21.99 (26% off)
- Diablo III - $14.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - $14.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer - $11.25 (24% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Alien: Isolation - FREE until 4/29
- Hand of Fate 2 - FREE until 4/29
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mundaun - $14.99 (25% off)
Fanatical
In one of the most exciting bundles of the week, pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.49 (42% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.24 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $9.89 (78% off)
- Age of Wonders III [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Cities Skylines [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
Gamersgate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $13.05 (56% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.35 (78% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (54% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.35 (77% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $6.90 (77% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $16.20 (59% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $8.77 (41% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (67% off)
- Telltale Publisher Sale
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $6.74 (55% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $5.24 (65% off)
- Tales of Monkey Island Complete Season - $6.74 (55% off)
- Telltale Texas Hold'em - $0.34 (66% off)
- More from the GOG.com Telltale Publisher Sale. Buy 3 or more titles to save more!
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- SOMA - $5.99 (80% off)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $3.99 (80% off)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $5.99 (60% off)
- Hitman Absolution - $3.99 (80% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $29.92 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $43.50 (56% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $8.66 (42% off)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.27 (42% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $36.77 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $12.59 (58% off)
- Max Payne 3 Complete Edition - $8.82 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $12.59 (37% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $33.26 (45% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $16.63 (72% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $13.44 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.19 (31% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $17.28 (42% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $7.56 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.40 (79% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.30 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts, F1 2020, Shenmue III, Main Assembly, Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, In Other Waters, Aven Colony, Simulacra + Simulacra 2, Colt Canyon, and Popup Dungeon. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until May 4.
Pay $1 for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game. Pay more than the average $8.44 for LEGO Worlds, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Door Kickers: Action Squad. Pay more than the average $7.97 for Ultimate Chicken Horse, Nine Parchments, and 20XX. Pay $10 or more to also receive Wargroove, Lethal League Blaze, and biped. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants. Pay more than the average $11.81 for Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone. Pay $14 or more to also receive Beyond Blue, Summer in Mara, and Lost Ember. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Detached. Pay more than the average $14.82 for Star Trek Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, and Espire 1: VR Operative. Pay $15 or more to also receive Job Simulator, Sairento VR, and Borderlands 2 VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
- Earth Day Collection
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Steamworld Dig 2 [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Universim [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Roki [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Reus [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Earth Day Collection.
- RPG Sale
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam/Epic] - $57.50 (32% off)
- Maneater [Steam/Epic] - $9.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's RPG Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Nioh: Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Attack on Titan 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead or Alive 6 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale.
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $82.49 (25% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion - $9.00 (70% off)
- Trackmania Club Access 1 Year - $23.99 (20% off)
- Anno 1800 Season 2 Pass - $19.99 (20% off)
- Uno: Fenyx's Quest - $3.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's DLC Sale.
Steam
- Marvel's Avengers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/25 @ 1PM PT)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- LudoNarraCon Sale
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- NUTS - $15.99 (20% off)
- Telling Lies - $8.99 (55% off)
- What Comes After - $3.49 (30% off)
- Coffee Talk - $9.09 (30% off)
- Neo Cab - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mutazione - $13.39 (33% off)
- Sometimes Always Monsters - $11.99 (40% off)
- Beholder - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam LudoNarraCon 2021 Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Publisher Weekend
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Nioh: Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Attack on Titan 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead or Alive 6 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale.
- The Jackbox Weekend Party
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Jackbox Weekend Party Sale.
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Crysis 3 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $11.99 (20% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead By Daylight Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Rising Storm 2: Vietnam - $6.24 (75% off)
- Creeper World 4 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Frostpunk - $10.19 (66% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
