Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 23: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale

Video games are a unique medium, partly because of the way in which they can tell stories. The interactive nature of games makes it possible to convey narrative in a way that other mediums cannot. Narrative-based adventures are an especially wonderful genre in which people can tell different sorts of tales. Those are the games that are celebrated each year with the annual LudoNarraCon weekend. Steam is helping bring awareness to LudoNarraCon this weekend by throwing a special LudoNarraCon Sale, celebrating the very best of narrative-based games. That includes sales on games like Disco Elysium, Spiritfarer, Haven, Neo Cab, and many more.

Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has kicked off a new season. That means you can pick up a copy on sale right now through Battle.net. Alien: Isolation is totally free through the Epic Games Store. Humble Bundle has one of its most exciting bundles yet with an outstanding LEGO bundle. Green Man Gaming has the best of Capcom and 2K. And to bring it all full circle, if you want to play some Jackbox games, you'll find yourself right back on Steam for the Jackbox Weekend Party Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

In one of the most exciting bundles of the week, pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts, F1 2020, Shenmue III, Main Assembly, Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, In Other Waters, Aven Colony, Simulacra + Simulacra 2, Colt Canyon, and Popup Dungeon. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until May 4.

Pay $1 for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game. Pay more than the average $8.44 for LEGO Worlds, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Door Kickers: Action Squad. Pay more than the average $7.97 for Ultimate Chicken Horse, Nine Parchments, and 20XX. Pay $10 or more to also receive Wargroove, Lethal League Blaze, and biped. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants. Pay more than the average $11.81 for Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone. Pay $14 or more to also receive Beyond Blue, Summer in Mara, and Lost Ember. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Detached. Pay more than the average $14.82 for Star Trek Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, and Espire 1: VR Operative. Pay $15 or more to also receive Job Simulator, Sairento VR, and Borderlands 2 VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.