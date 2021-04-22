New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 22, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Apple is working on Thermal Touch technology

This tech utilizes AR to make any surface a touch screen.

Impossible Foods targets the omnivore market

Whether you like to acknowledge it or not, the meat industry is responsible for a whole lot of greenhouse gas emissions. This doco on CNBC does a great job at detailing Impossible Foods' meteoric rise to fame and what it means for the meat industry and climate change. Have you tried this burger yet?

Classic Phil

There are a lot of funny people on Twitter.

There there's Kyle

Damn it, Kyle.

Dad, how do I?

Have you heard about this bloke? What an absolute legend.

Josh Swain fight club

It's almost time. My money is on Josh Swain.

Honk x infinite

How good is Untitled Goose Game?

Are you ready to play a game?

I can't hear you.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. It's getting cold over here and he's being super snuggly. Love it.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

