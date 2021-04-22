Evening Reading - April 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Apple is working on Thermal Touch technology
Apple reveals Thermal Touch technology for a future AR Interface that could amazingly transform any surface into a Touch Screen https://t.co/soC1BX1AaW pic.twitter.com/HcLa7vh6uk— Patently Apple (@PatentlyApple) April 22, 2021
This tech utilizes AR to make any surface a touch screen.
Impossible Foods targets the omnivore market
Here's how Impossible Foods turned a plant-based burger into a $4 billion brand. Full video: https://t.co/WMWTQ377Gz (via @CNBCMakeIt) pic.twitter.com/b2Fx7exPg3— CNBC (@CNBC) April 22, 2021
Whether you like to acknowledge it or not, the meat industry is responsible for a whole lot of greenhouse gas emissions. This doco on CNBC does a great job at detailing Impossible Foods' meteoric rise to fame and what it means for the meat industry and climate change. Have you tried this burger yet?
Classic Phil
gimme the game boy— phil (@PhilJamesson) April 19, 2021
and let's-a go
i wanna save peach
with my mario
and win the game
There are a lot of funny people on Twitter.
There there's Kyle
Ain't no party like a Heraclitus party because you can never throw the same party twice— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) April 21, 2021
Damn it, Kyle.
Dad, how do I?
April 13, 2021
Have you heard about this bloke? What an absolute legend.
Josh Swain fight club
Soon.. pic.twitter.com/5ZRyrfvXdc— Internet Hall of Fame 🏆 (@InternetHOF_) April 20, 2021
It's almost time. My money is on Josh Swain.
Honk x infinite
It’s here. The perfect TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HY04FYs7oh— Carla Solórzano (@Carla_Zano) April 20, 2021
How good is Untitled Goose Game?
Are you ready to play a game?
imagine waking up here but it’s a saw trap pic.twitter.com/cv4WIA9CUv— andra (@andragonz_) April 20, 2021
I can't hear you.
