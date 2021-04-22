Evening Reading - April 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Apple is working on Thermal Touch technology

Apple reveals Thermal Touch technology for a future AR Interface that could amazingly transform any surface into a Touch Screen https://t.co/soC1BX1AaW pic.twitter.com/HcLa7vh6uk — Patently Apple (@PatentlyApple) April 22, 2021

This tech utilizes AR to make any surface a touch screen.

Impossible Foods targets the omnivore market

Here's how Impossible Foods turned a plant-based burger into a $4 billion brand. Full video: https://t.co/WMWTQ377Gz (via @CNBCMakeIt) pic.twitter.com/b2Fx7exPg3 — CNBC (@CNBC) April 22, 2021

Whether you like to acknowledge it or not, the meat industry is responsible for a whole lot of greenhouse gas emissions. This doco on CNBC does a great job at detailing Impossible Foods' meteoric rise to fame and what it means for the meat industry and climate change. Have you tried this burger yet?

Classic Phil

gimme the game boy

and let's-a go

i wanna save peach

with my mario

and win the game — phil (@PhilJamesson) April 19, 2021

There are a lot of funny people on Twitter.

There there's Kyle

Ain't no party like a Heraclitus party because you can never throw the same party twice — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) April 21, 2021

Damn it, Kyle.

Dad, how do I?

Have you heard about this bloke? What an absolute legend.

Josh Swain fight club

It's almost time. My money is on Josh Swain.

Honk x infinite

How good is Untitled Goose Game?

Are you ready to play a game?

imagine waking up here but it’s a saw trap pic.twitter.com/cv4WIA9CUv — andra (@andragonz_) April 20, 2021

I can't hear you.

