New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

AndaSeat reveals the T-Compact gaming chair

AndaSeat has unveiled the newest chair in its gaming lineup.
Donovan Erskine
1

AndaSeat is a manufacturer of high-level gaming chairs, as well as desks and other accessories. The company has now revealed the latest chair joining its lineup, the T-Compact model.

AndaSeat boasts that its new T-Compact chair will be useful for both gaming and standard office use. The chair has the same racer design that is common in about all chairs from AndaSeat, with linen fabric in order to keep users cool during long periods of use. The molding of the foam is meant to help the chair maintain its shape after extensive use.

AndaSeat shared additional details about the T-Compact with Shacknews via a press release. “The chair features a new “comfort tech” called SyncTild AD+ backrest, allowing the user to recline from 90 to 160°, so the chair can adapt to whatever preference you may have. The user can enjoy gaming, working or just watching TV without straining his/her back thanks to this advanced ergonomic support. Coupled with a luxurious lumbar and head pillow, the chair provides higher levels of comfort.”

The armrests on the T-Compact have a full range of customization. Users can move them left to right, forward and backwards, and up or down. The chair itself has an aluminium base and a TitanSteel frame, which is intended to help the chair last as long as possible.

The AndaSeat T-Compact costs $399 and comes in three colorways: black, black and grey, and black and blue and black. The chair is available now for pre-order and will begin shipping on June 15. Visit Shacknews' AndaSeat topic page to view our past reviews on the company's products.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola