AndaSeat reveals the T-Compact gaming chair AndaSeat has unveiled the newest chair in its gaming lineup.

AndaSeat is a manufacturer of high-level gaming chairs, as well as desks and other accessories. The company has now revealed the latest chair joining its lineup, the T-Compact model.

AndaSeat boasts that its new T-Compact chair will be useful for both gaming and standard office use. The chair has the same racer design that is common in about all chairs from AndaSeat, with linen fabric in order to keep users cool during long periods of use. The molding of the foam is meant to help the chair maintain its shape after extensive use.

AndaSeat shared additional details about the T-Compact with Shacknews via a press release. “The chair features a new “comfort tech” called SyncTild AD+ backrest, allowing the user to recline from 90 to 160°, so the chair can adapt to whatever preference you may have. The user can enjoy gaming, working or just watching TV without straining his/her back thanks to this advanced ergonomic support. Coupled with a luxurious lumbar and head pillow, the chair provides higher levels of comfort.”

The armrests on the T-Compact have a full range of customization. Users can move them left to right, forward and backwards, and up or down. The chair itself has an aluminium base and a TitanSteel frame, which is intended to help the chair last as long as possible.

The AndaSeat T-Compact costs $399 and comes in three colorways: black, black and grey, and black and blue and black. The chair is available now for pre-order and will begin shipping on June 15. Visit Shacknews' AndaSeat topic page to view our past reviews on the company's products.