Mario Kart Tour is now racing through Sydney, Australia The mobile version of Mario Kart has pulled up to Sydney for a few weeks of down-under racing action.

People sure seem to love Mario Kart. With each new release, the franchise attracts new fans and has grown to become one of the most recognizable parts of video game culture. Naturally, the action was too zany to be contained on consoles and Mario Kart Tour raced onto mobile devices back in 2019. New tours that celebrate some of the most iconic cities on the planet are delivered regularly and now it's time for Mario and crew to throw some shine on Sydney, Australia.

The new Sydney Tour event for Mario Kart Tour is available to play now and runs until May 4 at 10:59 p.m. PT (May 5 at 1:59 a.m. ET).

Get ready to take in the sights as you zip through the new Sydney Sprint course and its variants, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and some of the world’s loveliest beaches. Try not to get any sand in your muffler, mate! Starting in the first week of the tour, you can find Baby Mario (Koala), the Jet Cruiser kart, and the Surf Master glider in the spotlight.

In the Ocean Pipe, you’ll be able to grab your swimmers and dive right in! Here’s your chance to find the Gold Cheep Charger kart, the Gold Cheep Snorkel kart, and other beachy-keen karts and gliders. We’re sure you’ll do great out there, whether you’re competing from the race track or from the comfort of your rumpus room.

You can find out more about Mario Kart Tour and the Sydney event on the game’s official website. Owners of iPhone or Android devices can find the game on the App Store and Google Play, respectively.