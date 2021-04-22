Fujifilm reveals Instax Mini Link printer for Nintendo Switch, including Pikachu case bundle The Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Edition Smartphone Printer will launch aside New Pokemon Snap. Game Boy Camera sure has come a long way.

When it comes to picture taking and sharing, there aren’t a lot of easy routes or solutions to getting physical copies of the memorable moments you make in games these days. If you’re on PC, you can connect to a printer if you have one. Or if you’re on console, you load a screenshot onto a USB to take to your PC or just share it all on online social media. But what if you want a physical keepsake? Well, at least for Nintendo Switch, Fujifilm has a solution. It just revealed the Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Edition Smartphone printer, and the printer is getting a Pokemon Pikachu case bundle that will coincide with the launch of New Pokemon Snap.

Fujifilm announced its partnership with Nintendo for the Instax Mini Link printer and its special edition Pikachu case bundle in a press release and video on the Fujifilm YouTube channel on April 22, 2021. The Instax Mini Link allows players to take a screenshot on the Switch, send it over to a linked smartphone, edit the image as you’d like, and then send it to the Instax Mini Link to print immediately.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Edition Smartphone printer is set to launch on April 30, 2021, the very same day as New Pokemon Snap, which times up perfectly considering how many screenshots players will likely be getting out of that game. In honor of the synergized release, Fujifilm is also putting out a special edition of the Instax Mini Link: a Pikachu case bundle that will feature Pokemon’s favorite go-to companion. It comes with the Instax Mini Link printer and a special Pikachu silicone holder to slip it into.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch works with screenshots well beyond Pokemon Snap as well. You can get images from any of your favorite games printed on its special Polaroid-like photo paper. With that in mind, it feels like the Game Boy camera accessory of yesteryear has come quite a ways with the Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch. Be sure to keep an eye out for it or go on the Instax website ahead of its launch on April 30 to learn more.