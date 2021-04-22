PlayStation Plus Video Pass confirmed to test in Poland before potential full launch Reportedly, PlayStation Plus Video Pass will offer over 20 Sony Pictures movies and TV shows with more added over time as Sony tests it throughout the coming year.

One of the more interesting rumors to come out of this previous week was that Sony might be coming up with a new “PlayStation Plus Video Pass” program to add on to the usual PS Plus subscription. We saw leaks come out of official PlayStation website sources, but they were quickly taken down as previously reported. However, Sony has since come forth to reveal that the Video Pass is indeed real and will begin testing in Poland for about a year before Sony decides on whether or not to do an official full launch.

The confirmation of PlayStation Plus Video Pass came out of SIE’s global services VP Nick Maguire in a recent conversation with Polish publication Spider’s Web, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. According to Maguire, the program in testing will offer over 20 Sony Pictures movies and TV shows and more will be added to the collection every three months. What’s more, it will apparently be packaged as part of existing PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Apparently, PlayStation Plus Video Pass may be rolled into a benefit of existing PS Plus subscriptions, which sounds delightful if true.

PlayStation Plus Video Pass has sounded like a winning - or at least inevitable - proposition since it was recently teased. Sony Pictures has a massive empire of films including video game adaptations of Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima on the way. So why the test? Maguire says it’s because Sony wants to make sure this program is something people want and the Polish region is a good testing ground for VOD programs.

We want to see how players will benefit from such a service. What titles do they watch, what do they care about, how often do they use them… We are currently focusing only on the Polish market, on Polish players and what will be their reaction to the additional benefit under the PS Plus program. We know very well that we have a large base of players in Poland who stand out due to their commitment and activity in the network and social media. They also like to use VoD platforms. For us, this is the perfect combination, the perfect market, to introduce a test service as part of the PS Plus program and see what our key users think about it. ~ Nick Maguire

So it seems that Sony will be keeping an eye on how users respond to testing of the program. Though with any luck, it also seems we might see a decision on expanded rollout of the PlayStation Plus Video Pass as early as mid-Spring 2022. With that in mind, we’ll be crossing our fingers that the program does well and PS Plus subscribers have something promising to look forward to next year.