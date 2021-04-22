New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grounded 0.9.0 update to feature a multiplayer photo mode & creative mode with insects

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming update for Grounded will feature a wealth of ways to explore without stress and get good photos with your shrunken buddies.
TJ Denzer
Grounded is a fantastic living and breathing environment and ecosystem full of critters operating both around you and independent of you. Its lighthearted shrunken kids backyard concept is a large part of what makes it stand out so much among the survival genre. That said, it can also be a little stressful to see everything its world has to offer with the ever-present dangers scurrying about. That said, if you’re looking to just explore with friends or even take some cool group photos, Grounded’s 0.9.0 update could deliver exactly what you’re looking for, and it’s in public testing now.

Obsidian Entertainment shared a wealth of details about what’s coming in Update 0.9.0 in a recent livestream on the studio’s Twitch channel. Grounded Update 0.9.0 has some pretty cool options requested by the community coming up. First up is multiplayer photo mode. With this, you’ll be able to stop the action for a moment even when playing co-op with pals and get some creative group shots. Heck, you can even take dynamic ones with dangerous insects in mid attack. Whether you’re going for relaxing or daring in your photo ops, your friends will be able to enjoy it with you.

Perhaps as notable an addition in Grounded update 0.9.0 is the new Creative Mode with Insects. The new mode will be found within the difficulty menu in the game. While Grounded has a Creative Mode that removes all danger, Creative Mode with Insects is a little different. This one still keeps you relatively safe as you explore, but the world retains all of its operating bugs scurrying about and doing their thing. They just won’t be aggressive towards you. That means you don’t have to worry about mites, stinkbugs, and spiders threatening to give you a munch while you’re trying to have a look around Grounded’s fun and unique environments. This can also help you set up for some stress-free pictures you probably couldn’t take easily before, whether playing solo or with friends.

Grounded’s 0.9.0 update is in public testing now on PC via Steam. Stay tuned for an official release of the update and patch notes to go along with it in the near future.

