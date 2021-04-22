Rogue Spirit brings ghostly roguelite action to early access in Summer 2021 505 Games has teamed with developer Kids With Sticks to publish Rogue Spirit, which will have players possessing various characters in action combat.

505 Games is once again adding to its extensive catalogue with something interesting and new. The publisher has partnered with Poland studio Kids With Sticks to aid in the upcoming Steam early access launch of Rogue Spirit. It’s a game about a ghost possessing the bodies of enemies they defeat to engage in action combat and protect their land from a looming evil power, and it’s coming to early access this summer.

Rogue Spirit’s Steam early access announcement was made in a press release on April 22, 2021. It’s currently slated for arrival in the early access program in the month of August 2021, though an early playable demo will become available on June 9, a couple months ahead of the early access launch. Inspired by Japanese and Southeast Asian culture and mythology, Rogue Spirit puts players in the role of the deceased Prince of Midra. As a ghost, Midra is capable of possessing the bodies of various enemies and using their skills to his advantage as he fights against some overarching threat on his way through villages, forests, and other biomes.

Rogue Spirit is roguelite in its level design. At early access launch, it will feature around 20 enemy types and five biomes, but enemy placement and level composition won’t quite be the same each time. You’ll have to strategically utilize the skills of your enemies to the best of your ability if you’re to overcome them and move forward to the next level. Coming off the acquisition and success of titles like Puzzle Quest 3 and Ghostrunner, 505 Games saw Rogue Spirit as the next logical step forward in its acquisitions.

With Rogue Spirit’s early demo coming on June 9, 2021, be on the lookout for a chance to play the game, and stay tuned for further details leading up to its official Steam early access launch date in August 2021.