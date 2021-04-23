Judgement Remastered launches on next-gen consoles & Stadia today Yakuza's detective-heavy spinoff is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia with updated visuals, framerate, and more.

Judgment was a hugely interesting deviation from the usual Yakuza affair. A spinoff from the Yakuza series, Judgment put players in the role of a disgraced lawyer-turned-detective that also happens to be pretty good at martial arts. This made for a story as heavy on investigation and following clues in cases as it was on over-the-top fights. It was so good, in fact, that Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have decided to give it new life on next-gen consoles with an upgraded version, and it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia today.

Judgment Remastered was launched on next-gen systems alongside a press release and trailer on the Sega America YouTube channel on April 23, 2021. As of today, Judgement Remastered is available to purchase and download on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia storefronts. It features polished visuals, a steady 60 FPS framerate, and faster loading times. What’s more, Judgment Remastered will feature add-on items from the original PlayStation 4-exclusive release, including healing items, drone components, and decorations for the Yagami Detective Agency office.

Originally launching in the west in 2019, Judgment is maybe one of the most beloved Yakuza series spinoffs. More than just another game in which you fight enemies in comically exaggerated ways and engage in crime drama on the streets of Tokyo, Judgment puts its character’s lawyer and detective pedigrees to work with a lot of investigations, searches for clues, and further deductive systems that eventually lead the player towards figuring out who the culprit is at any given stage of the game. The game did quite well for itself among the regular success stories of the mainline Yakuza games.

And now players can experience Judgment Remastered for a refreshed look at the game. It’s available as of today specifically on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia, so if you’re a Yakuza fan and haven’t had a chance to check it out, now might certainly be the time.