New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - April 21, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Texas' anti-trans legislation has left Gearbox unimpressed

The major video game developer and publisher has spoken out, saying, "Don't drive us to where we have to start expanding outside of Texas."

Super Potato now has an eBay shop

International buyers rejoice! You can now purchase items from Super Potato from the comfort of your own home.

Celebrate The Soul Survivor update with body pillow covers

If you've got a body pillow, why not cuddle V1/Mirage?

Studio Ghibli x Breath of the Wild

I would very much like to see this. I would very much like to see all Zelda games in this art style, please. More Zelda anime.

King of the Hill screens

Apple computers have sure come a long way. I'm pretty sure this is the episode about the year 2000 and the Y2K bug.

Australia's carbon neutral plan sucks

The Morrison government sucks.

Disco Elysium quotes

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

I don't know if this is true

If it is true, that's a lovely detail. Boy, God of War sure is fantastic.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to bring you good luck.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola