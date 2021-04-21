Evening Reading - April 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Texas' anti-trans legislation has left Gearbox unimpressed

Gearbox is not happy about recent anti-trans legislation passed in Texas. https://t.co/HZjrbEEfIq — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) April 22, 2021

The major video game developer and publisher has spoken out, saying, "Don't drive us to where we have to start expanding outside of Texas."

Super Potato now has an eBay shop

International buyers rejoice! You can now purchase items from Super Potato from the comfort of your own home.

Celebrate The Soul Survivor update with body pillow covers

The Soul Survivor update spoiler embargo is now lifted, and what better way to celebrate than setting up PRE-ORDERS for our beautiful (and sinful) V1/Mirage BODY PILLOW COVER!https://t.co/WezLseFPjA

Use code MirageIsReal for 10% OFF!



(Pillow cover only, pillow not included) pic.twitter.com/bidrIAZ1C9 — ULTRAKILL - EARLY ACCESS NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) April 21, 2021

If you've got a body pillow, why not cuddle V1/Mirage?

Studio Ghibli x Breath of the Wild

I would very much like to see this. I would very much like to see all Zelda games in this art style, please. More Zelda anime.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/0IrfGgfbyi — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 20, 2021

Apple computers have sure come a long way. I'm pretty sure this is the episode about the year 2000 and the Y2K bug.

Australia's carbon neutral plan sucks

Scotland:

"We achieved 97% renewables in 2020"



Australia:

"We have a target of 28% reduction by 2030" — Daniel Bleakley (@DanielBleakley) April 20, 2021

The Morrison government sucks.

Disco Elysium quotes

Nooooo! That was my favourite thing, of all the things you have. This had better be worth losing the pen for.



My favourite was the gun he lost. — Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) April 20, 2021

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

I don't know if this is true

Made a video to celebrate #GodOfWar’s anniversary inspired by a tweet I saw from @Farore5 a few months back! @corybarlog @SonySantaMonica pic.twitter.com/A2pJ9bSx3l — Dylan Brown VO (@Barnacle310) April 20, 2021

If it is true, that's a lovely detail. Boy, God of War sure is fantastic.

