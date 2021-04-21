Evening Reading - April 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- MLB The Show 21 review: Playing both ways
- The Shacknews Origin Story, as told by sHugamom
- Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
- Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah preview - Enthralled by thralls
- Crytek announces a Freestyle Expansion Pack for The Climb 2
- Carve Snowboarding unveiled at Oculus Gaming Showcase
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update revealed on Oculus Gaming Showcase
- New Resident Evil 4 VR gameplay & features shown at Oculus Gaming Showcase
- Xbox players can finally play free-to-play games without Xbox Live subscriptions
- Diablo Immortal launches closed alpha with faction-based PvP
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Texas' anti-trans legislation has left Gearbox unimpressed
Gearbox is not happy about recent anti-trans legislation passed in Texas. https://t.co/HZjrbEEfIq— PC Gamer (@pcgamer) April 22, 2021
The major video game developer and publisher has spoken out, saying, "Don't drive us to where we have to start expanding outside of Texas."
Super Potato now has an eBay shop
Super Potato, Japan's Legendary Game Store, Opens Its Very Own International eBay Shop https://t.co/nHN1le5JM0 #Retro #Japan pic.twitter.com/aFM58A2JVD— Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) April 21, 2021
International buyers rejoice! You can now purchase items from Super Potato from the comfort of your own home.
Celebrate The Soul Survivor update with body pillow covers
The Soul Survivor update spoiler embargo is now lifted, and what better way to celebrate than setting up PRE-ORDERS for our beautiful (and sinful) V1/Mirage BODY PILLOW COVER!https://t.co/WezLseFPjA— ULTRAKILL - EARLY ACCESS NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) April 21, 2021
Use code MirageIsReal for 10% OFF!
(Pillow cover only, pillow not included) pic.twitter.com/bidrIAZ1C9
If you've got a body pillow, why not cuddle V1/Mirage?
Studio Ghibli x Breath of the Wild
my favorite ghibli movie— zoe☁️@commissions! (@bigskycastle) April 11, 2021
(theatrical re-release) #BOTW pic.twitter.com/kmvvxrVC6e
I would very much like to see this. I would very much like to see all Zelda games in this art style, please. More Zelda anime.
King of the Hill screens
April 20, 2021
Apple computers have sure come a long way. I'm pretty sure this is the episode about the year 2000 and the Y2K bug.
Australia's carbon neutral plan sucks
Scotland:— Daniel Bleakley (@DanielBleakley) April 20, 2021
"We achieved 97% renewables in 2020"
Australia:
"We have a target of 28% reduction by 2030"
The Morrison government sucks.
Disco Elysium quotes
Nooooo! That was my favourite thing, of all the things you have. This had better be worth losing the pen for.— Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) April 20, 2021
My favourite was the gun he lost.
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
I don't know if this is true
Made a video to celebrate #GodOfWar’s anniversary inspired by a tweet I saw from @Farore5 a few months back! @corybarlog @SonySantaMonica pic.twitter.com/A2pJ9bSx3l— Dylan Brown VO (@Barnacle310) April 20, 2021
If it is true, that's a lovely detail. Boy, God of War sure is fantastic.
