After the Fall gameplay shown at Oculus Gaming Showcase

New gameplay for upcoming zombie shooter After the Fall made its debut during today's Oculus Gaming Showcase.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Wednesday's Oculus Gaming Showcase continued with a new look at the next game from the makers of Arizona Sunshine. Get ready to take on hordes of undead in virtual reality once again with After the Fall.

First revealed back in June 2019, After the Fall is a first-person shooter and will feature four-player cooperative gameplay. Think of it as a Left 4 Dead-style game, but in full virtual reality. This adventure will take place in the ruins of frigid 1980s Los Angeles, set 20 years after the apocalypse. The combination of the apocalypse's conditions, as well as the freezing effects of climate change, have turned the dead into dangerous zombies, who must be eliminated with extreme prejudice.

After the Fall comes from the team at Vertigo Games, which previously worked on virtual reality games like Arizona Sunshine and Sky World. The team is aiming to create a seamless online multiplayer cooperative gaming experience, one that today's trailer appears to display effectively. The game was originally targeting a 2020 release, but missed that window due to several factors, including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Fall will release on Oculus Quest and Rift with cross-play support this summer. Those looking to join the upcoming beta can register over on the After the Fall website. We have plenty more from today's show, so be sure to catch up on everything from the Oculus Gaming Showcase.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

