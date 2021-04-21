New Resident Evil 4 VR gameplay & features shown at Oculus Gaming Showcase Oculus detailed all of the mechanical changes present in Resident Evil 4 VR.

Resident Evil 4 VR was first revealed just last week at the Resident Evil Showcase. We’ve now gotten a follow up, as the game was also featured at the Oculus Gaming Showcase. Here, we got another look at gameplay, as well as new information on all of the VR mechanics and technical changes present in Resident Evil VR.

During the Oculus Gaming Showcase, we got more information on what new changes fans will recognize in Resident Evil 4 VR. We see that players can traverse the world using the Quest 2’s analog sticks. However, VR players that aren’t a fan of analog controls can use teleportation to move around the game space. As for weapons, players can pick up, throw, swing, and reload weapons all in virtual reality.

Items found within Resident Evil 4 VR have been reengineered in the game’s new engine so players can physically interact with them. Another new feature is that players will be able to physically reach and grab items off of their hip, instead of switching through submenus.

Oculus went in detail about how else they’ve reshaped Resident Evil 4 for modern VR. “Armature is using core elements from the original Resident Evil 4 to drive gameplay and systems, but they’ve remastered art—over 4,500 textures have either been repainted or had their resolution increased. Character animations have been faithfully converted to Unreal Engine 4 and remain untouched from the original source material, and all cutscenes will be presented in their original format.”

Resident Evil 4 VR is set to launch later this year and will be exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. For more out of the Oculus Gaming Showcase, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.