XGIMI unveils HORIZON and HORIZON PRO flagship projectors Both 1080p and 4K markets will be served by XGIMI's projector lineup.

Following the success of its MoGo Pro projector last year, home projector specialist XGIMI has kept at developing its portfolio of home theater displays. The company is now ready to show off its next-generation of home projectors with the unveiling of its 2021 flagship projectors, the XGIMI HORIZON and HORIZON PRO.

Big-screen buffs will be excited at the prospect of a potential 300-inch image projection. The XGIMI HORIZON Pro has True 4K technology, offering superior resolution for stunning clarity image quality, and crisply defined details. Its 2200ANSI lumens offer an eye-popping image, even under various light conditions.

XGIMI’s patented X-VUE image technology enhances the image quality, by adopting 120Hz motion compensation technology that works with XGIMI’s MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) to solve any potential image flutter or tailing problems that might occur when projecting high-speed video. Through a specific algorithm, this significantly increases the clarity and fidelity of video on the XGIMI HORIZON series.

Through its partnership with Harman Kardon, XGIMI’s HORIZON series projectors feature built-in 16W Bluetooth transducer speakers. These can deliver immersive cinematic sound that culminates in a superior audio-visual experience. Aside from just watching movies and TV, the Bluetooth-enabled speakers can also playback your favorite music. The Android TV interface allows for hundreds of apps to be acquired from the Google Play store for a diverse streaming experience.

This new run of projectors is slated for launch in June 2021 and pre-order in May. If you'd like to learn more, you can sign up for updates on the XGIMI website ahead of pre-orders open next month.