Samurai Gunn 2 slashes its way to Steam early access this Summer 2021 Those looking to get into all-new stylish gun and sword duels won't be waiting much longer as Samurai Gunn 2 hits early access this summer.

The original Samurai Gunn was a fast and chaotic dance of swords and bullets as players engaged each other in action-packed battles to the death. It was a fun competitive romp that left many salivating for more, which the developers announced would be coming back in 2019. Quite some time has passed, but we won’t be waiting much longer to get our sword and gun duels on again. Samurai Gunn 2 has come back with a new trailer and a Steam early access release window of this coming Summer 2021.

The developers behind Samurai Gunn 2 announced the trailer and release window via the Samurai Gunn Twitter on April 21, 2021. Freshly set to arrive in Steam early access this Summer 2021, Samurai Gunn 2 is available for wishlisting ahead of its debut. Just as before, up to four players will be able to engage in chaotic and fast-paced battles across a variety of levels. Previously, Samurai Gunn only featured side-view platforming environments and competivive play, but this one looks like it will also feature some top-down levels and a new single-player adventure mode.

⚔️Samurai Gunn 2 is coming to Steam Early Access this Summer⚔️



...and we're bringing 🤠FRIENDS!🐬/🦆



🎯 Wishlist now: https://t.co/NRiINtIBtj pic.twitter.com/3Rcmk8mDEl — Samurai Gunn 2 (@SamuraiGunn) April 21, 2021

That wasn’t the only fun surprise to come out of the new Samurai Gun 2 trailer and announcements. Teased at the end of the trailer was some crossover content. Characters from Minit and Spelunky 2 were revealed to be coming to the Samurai Gunn 2 roster, and there were even signs of a Minit-styled level. It’s unknown if this will be the last reveal of the sort, but it’s cool to see fellow indie darlings come to the already fun-looking playable roster of Samurai Gunn 2.

With a Steam early access window set for Summer 2021, be sure to stay tuned for more Samurai Gunn 2 news and updates, including a concrete release date. Want more? Be sure to check out our GDC 2019 early impressions of the game.