ShackStream: 420 Warzone Celebration Today's episode of the ShackStream follows editors Donovan Erskine and Chris Jarrard as they attempt to push past the smoke into Call of Duty: Warzone.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode is all about celebrating the birthday of legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross. Not really, though. As cool as that would be, today’s focus is on the lovely holiday known as 420.

Resident keef chief Chris Jarrard and dankmaster Donovan Erskine will be dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone for a brief stream celebrating the holiday.

The fun kicks off at 4:15 p.m ET (1:15 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



