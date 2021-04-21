Watch the April 21 Oculus Gaming Showcase here Here's how to watch the Oculus Gaming Showcase.

As Facebook looks to further establish itself in the gaming world, Oculus has been its way to make moves within the VR space. We’re set to learn more about the company’s upcoming plans, as a digital presentation is set to go down later today. Here’s how you can watch the April Oculus Gaming Showcase.

The Oculus Gaming Showcase is set to take place today, April 21, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Oculus Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube accounts. If you prefer to stay here on Shacknews, you can watch the stream using the stream embed above.

Though there’s been several VR showcases from Facebook in the past, this is the first event entirely dedicated to Oculus’ gaming lineup. We also have a good indication of what to expect at the event. Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge are all set to be shown at some point during the event.

We also know that the recently announced Resident Evil 4 VR will be shown off at the Oculus Gaming Showcase, as stated at this month’s Resident Evil event. Resident Evil 4 VR will be exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 headset. Of course, Facebook also teases some surprise announcements to come.

That’s how you can watch the April 21 Oculus Gaming Showcase. If you can’t watch the showcase, we’ll be covering all of the news out of the event right here on Shacknews.