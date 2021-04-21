New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the April 21 Oculus Gaming Showcase here

Here's how to watch the Oculus Gaming Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
3

As Facebook looks to further establish itself in the gaming world, Oculus has been its way to make moves within the VR space. We’re set to learn more about the company’s upcoming plans, as a digital presentation is set to go down later today. Here’s how you can watch the April Oculus Gaming Showcase.

The Oculus Gaming Showcase is set to take place today, April 21, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Oculus Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube accounts. If you prefer to stay here on Shacknews, you can watch the stream using the stream embed above.

Though there’s been several VR showcases from Facebook in the past, this is the first event entirely dedicated to Oculus’ gaming lineup. We also have a good indication of what to expect at the event. Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge are all set to be shown at some point during the event.

We also know that the recently announced Resident Evil 4 VR will be shown off at the Oculus Gaming Showcase, as stated at this month’s Resident Evil event. Resident Evil 4 VR will be exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 headset. Of course, Facebook also teases some surprise announcements to come.

That’s how you can watch the April 21 Oculus Gaming Showcase. If you can’t watch the showcase, we’ll be covering all of the news out of the event right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 21, 2021 12:00 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the April 21 Oculus Gaming Showcase here

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 21, 2021 12:54 PM

      Any way to play Quest 2 games on a Steam VR device (Index) ?? Really want to play RE4VR

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 21, 2021 1:32 PM

        Not really. Going the other way is fine, but Quest specific titles are pretty much stuck on the Quest.

        It's why it was my recommended headset of choice (that and being wireless) before the FB requirement.

