ShackStream: Indie-licious mixes up adventuring concoctions in Potion Party We'll be trying to keep our alchemy labs in order as we serve customers in Potion Party on today's Indie-licious.

Adventuring isn’t easy in a fantasy-fiction world. You must have the strength and resolve to fight off all sorts of nasty situations. When you’re at your worst situation or need a particular buff to help you through, that’s where potions come in. But what about the fine benefactors that craft those concoctions? That’s the business we’ll be exploring with Potion Party on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

Potion Party comes to us from the folks at RPGames, who develop and publish it. Available as of April 8, 2021 on Steam for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, Potion Party casts players in the role of a potion alchemist and salesman. As customers come in and request different concoctions, it’s your job to mix ingredients on the fly and deliver their needs before they get fed up and leave. You’ll also deal with monsters growing out of your concoctions and thieves trying to sabotage your shop and there’s even multiplayer PVP and co-op modes.

Tune in as we open up shop in Potion Party on today’s Indie-licious, where every Monday we stream the latest and most interesting indie games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can catch the action at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET.

The adventurers, warriors, and parties out there need their buffs, hp, mp, and more! Indie-licious is going to step into a different kind of kitchen and deliver today on Potion Party, so tune in as we go live shortly!