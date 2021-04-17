Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed Switch Super Challenge We've brought back a number of competitors from previous Stimulus Games rounds to stimulate the global economy with some Switch gaming competition!

It’s another fine weekend, which means another fine chance to stimulate the global economy as we often do with the Shacknews Stimulus Games! We’ve got a delightful challenge ahead of us today. Several participants from across our previous challenges will be meeting for the first time to go head to head in some Nintendo Switch favorites on today’s Mixed Switch Super Challenge!

The Mixed Switch Super Challenge is named such because it sees competitors from a host of previous Stimulus Games challenges return to compete in games specifically on the Switch today. We’ve got Keith Lowell Jensen, Johnny Taylor, Dr. Striker’s Paul Richter and Chris Meeder, Sexy Bill the Camera Man, Aspyn, Mega Ran, and Professor Shyguy, and you can catch them all throwing down when the action goes live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

The details of today’s events are as follows.

The games are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, PAC-MAN 99, and Duck Game, in that order.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and PAC-MAN 99 will be grand prix-style tournaments where the top finishers will earn points per round. Duck Game will be a double elimination tournament.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Mixed Switch Super Challenge Championship.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone, but it will never stop us from trying. Hopefully, someday, the pandemic will clear up and we’ll get back to in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events, but until then, we will continue to bring viewers the fine video game competition they deserve. Tune in and enjoy as we throwdown in the Shacknews arena yet again for another great weekend of Stimulus Games.