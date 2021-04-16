Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 16: Nintendo Indie World Sale

The indies have invaded over at Nintendo. Coming off this week's Indie World presentation, Nintendo is discounting some of their top indie titles. That includes games like Hades, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, and a lot more. The indie discounts are even going beyond what's shown under the Indie World sale umbrella, extending to games like Trover Saves the Universe, Indivisible, Rogue Legacy, and many more.

The Spring Sales are continuing over at Xbox and PlayStation, however the latter has changed a bit. Many of the Spring Sale games have rotated out over on the PlayStation side, making room for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The Spring Sales are only going for just a little bit longer, so grab what you can while it's available.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

