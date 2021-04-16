Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 16: Nintendo Indie World Sale

The indies have invaded over at Nintendo. Coming off this week's Indie World presentation, Nintendo is discounting some of their top indie titles. That includes games like Hades, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, and a lot more. The indie discounts are even going beyond what's shown under the Indie World sale umbrella, extending to games like Trover Saves the Universe, Indivisible, Rogue Legacy, and many more.
The Spring Sales are continuing over at Xbox and PlayStation, however the latter has changed a bit. Many of the Spring Sale games have rotated out over on the PlayStation side, making room for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The Spring Sales are only going for just a little bit longer, so grab what you can while it's available.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - FREE!
- Truck Racing Championship - FREE!
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $26.79 (33% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $29.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Gears Tactics - $23.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- NHL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $20.09 (33% off)
- Battletoads - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Spring Sale
- Dreams - $12.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $38.99 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $13.99 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 [PS5/PS4] - $25.19 (58% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PS VR] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.99 (45% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $12.99 (35% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Oddworld: Soulstorm [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Indie World Sale
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $12.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $15.99 (20% off)
- Faeria - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Roki - $9.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance - $2.99 (80% off)
- When the Past was Around - $5.94 (40% off)
- Bloodroots - $13.99 (30% off)
- Carto - $14.99 (25% off)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Manifold Garden - $13.39 (33% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $15.99 (20% off)
- Evan's Remains - $4.89 (30% off)
- Panzer Paladin - $14.99 (25% off)
- Superliminal - $13.99 (30% off)
- Coffee Talk - $9.09 (30% off)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - $5.24 (67% off)
- Mulaka - $8.99 (55% off)
- Sky Racket - $5.24 (66% off)
- Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut - $13.99 (30% off)
- No Straight Roads - $26.79 (35% off)
- Evergate - $7.49 (25% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $12.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $19.99 (60% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- 11-bit Studios Publisher Sale
- Moonlighter - $6.24 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Beat Cop - $2.24 (85% off)
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Disc Room - $11.99 (20% off)
- Olija - $10.04 (30% off)
- Witcheye - $2.99 (40% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.69 (33% off)
- Stories Untold - $2.49 (75% off)
- Ruiner - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- Heave Ho - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gato Roboto - $3.99 (50% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $3.74 (75% off)
- Crossing Souls - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 (75% off)
- Minit - $3.99 (60% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition - $3.24 (80% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pikiniku - $6.49 (50% off)
- Raw Fury Spring Sale
- GONNER2 - $7.79 (40% off)
- Star Renegades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Atomicrops - $7.49 (50% off)
- West of Dead - $12.99 (35% off)
- Mosaic - $11.99 (40% off)
- Night Call - $9.99 (50% off)
- Out There: Omega The Alliance - $4.49 (70% off)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited - $1.99 (80% off)
- Bad North - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands - $2.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - $11.99 (40% off)
- GoNNER - $1.99 (80% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- John Wick Hex - $11.99 (40% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $20.99 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $20.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $14.99 (40% off)
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $23.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $16.49 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Indivisible - $20.09 (30% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (88% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $4.49 (66% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
