Resident Evil Village demo preload time and download size

Preload the Resident Evil Village demo so the download is finished in time for the start date.
Resident Evil Village is almost here and to help bridge the gap between not being chased by Lady Dimitrescu and being chased by her, Capcom is releasing a Resident Evil Village demo. Players across console and PC will be able to preload the demo ahead of its release, though there are some differences in release times for those on PlayStation consoles.

Resident Evil Village demo preload time

PlayStation players can preload the Resident Evil Village demo now ahead of their early demo times.

The Resident Evil Village demo preload time for Xbox, Steam, and Stadia is April 29 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. This gives players a couple of days to download the game before the official start time. However, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can download the demo early, as they will have access to two separate demo dates.

PlayStation players can preload the Resident Evil Village demo on April 15 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. This preload will download both the village and castle portions of the demo, but these portions will be available to play on separate dates.

Resident Evil Village demo download size

The Resident Evil Village demo download size is just shy of 10 GB.

PlayStation players, whether they’re on PS4 or PS5, can start the Resident Evil Village demo preload download now. The demo size clocks in at just over 9.9 GB on PlayStation 4. This gives players a couple of days before the first PlayStation demo begins on April 17. Make sure you check out our guide on all the Resident Evil Village demo start times if you’re not sure.

The Resident Evil Village demo is coming out in waves. Players on PlayStation will get to experience it first, on two separate occasions, before the other platforms enjoy it at the start of May. Before those dates roll around, it’s important to preload it and get the download started, as this will avoid eating into that 24 hour window in which the demo is available. Stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more news and guides about Capcom’s next entry in the horror series.

