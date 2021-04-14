New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 14, 2021 - Shacknews 25th Anniversary

It's night time in America, and the Shacknews 25th Anniversary, which means it is time for a special edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.

Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews. What a special day it is today! It's the Shacknews 25th Anniversary, and we've got a whole lot of great content for you to read through this evening. And so with that, here's Evening Reading. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A message from the mighty GabeN on the Shacknews 25th Anniversary

Praise be.

Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle highlights

That's too much for my 8:00 a.m. brain to handle.

Blake's got a grenade for everyone.

Greg loves to teabag

TV's Joe Tirado talks about community.

Quake Staff Battles are chaos.

Bill's done it, he's Chosen

He managed to get all those Triumphs for the Season.

Learning lies in school

This woman lays it out clearly. Words have meaning.

An incredible moment in bowling

What a legendary play!

The Shrouded Ghost

I'm pretty certain it doesn't exist.

Peggle can manage my phone calls

Bring on the chaos.

Drinking on the roof

Winning.

Have a guess!

Leave your answers in the Chatty thread below.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. What a magical day it's been. Want to help us celebrate the Shacknews 25th Anniversary? You can subscribe to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You can also throw us your free Twitch gift sub you get if you've got Amazon Prime. Check out our guide on how to get free subs by linking Amazon Prime and Twitch.

Here's a photo of Rad to bring you some joy this evening! Now, go read some more articles, subscribe on Twitch, and get a Mercury subscription!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola