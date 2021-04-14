Evening Reading - April 14, 2021 - Shacknews 25th Anniversary

Good evening, Shacknews. What a special day it is today! It's the Shacknews 25th Anniversary, and we've got a whole lot of great content for you to read through this evening. And so with that, here's Evening Reading. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Turns 25: Remembering Quakeholio
- The Shacknews Origin Story, as told by sHugamom
- Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
- Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha impressions: Play awhile—it glistens
- All announcements, trailers, and reveals from April 14 Nintendo Indie World showcase
- Ludwig sets new Twitch subscriber record as he wraps up 31-day subathon
- GameStop (GME) stock jumps 20% as the company reveals plans to retire $200 million of debt
- Bitcoin (BTC) almost reaches $65K high ahead of Coinbase direct listing
- Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.21 patch notes aim to squash progress-stopping bugs
- Twitch taking action against over 7.5 million accounts suspected of botting
- Rainbow Six Siege opens portal with Rick & Morty bundles
A message from the mighty GabeN on the Shacknews 25th Anniversary
Valve President and cofounder Gabe Newell sent a special happy anniversary message to Shacknews in honor of our 25-year milestone. Check out his video message here: pic.twitter.com/sU3eRjVfEj— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2021
Praise be.
Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle highlights
"What? How are you not dead yet?"— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2021
Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/AcL84Kskhk
That's too much for my 8:00 a.m. brain to handle.
Gaining the lead feels great, even if it never lasts long— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2021
Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/wkrqUi20FD
Blake's got a grenade for everyone.
Greg always has to know the crouch button...— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2021
Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/lderQrhH0T
Greg loves to teabag
Joe @staymighty speaks the truth, you can learn a lot about community from Shacknews!— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2021
Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/4yGga5KgWa
TV's Joe Tirado talks about community.
Sheer chaos! We're playing Quake to celebrate 25 years of Shacknews, come check it out!— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2021
Shacknews 25th Anniversary Quake Staff Battle 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/53eGhpIS7d
Quake Staff Battles are chaos.
Bill's done it, he's Chosen
It is done. #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/XmQ3R18pDK— Bill Lavoy (@RumpoPlays) April 13, 2021
He managed to get all those Triumphs for the Season.
Learning lies in school
What is something they told you in school that you found out was a lie? pic.twitter.com/siqTXp8ycy— Cres (@cres_guez) April 7, 2021
This woman lays it out clearly. Words have meaning.
An incredible moment in bowling
An 18-year-old professonal bowler converted a 7-10 split on TV today for the first time in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/4Qfhy546fr— Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) April 11, 2021
What a legendary play!
The Shrouded Ghost
People discussing the Shrouded Ghost pic.twitter.com/ngNLSN3aiX— Steve Dillon 🕵🏻♂️ (@GrogSwillinDill) April 12, 2021
I'm pretty certain it doesn't exist.
Peggle can manage my phone calls
you know what, sure, peggle make phone calls who gives a shit anymore pic.twitter.com/CoeF0X6qke— pete! (@awesomonster) January 6, 2019
Bring on the chaos.
Drinking on the roof
April 12, 2021
Winning.
Have a guess!
Americans - try to guess what these Australian words/phrases actually mean.— Guy 'Yug' Blomberg (@YugSTAR) April 13, 2021
Yes, they’re all real:
- Stubbie Cooler
- Budgie Smuggler
- Goon of Fortune
- Tuckshop
- Trackey Dacks
- Devo
- Capsicum
- Flying Fox
- Entrée
- Icy Pole
Leave your answers in the Chatty thread below.
