Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.21 patch notes aim to squash progress-stopping bugs 'Gig: Getting Warmer...,' 'Cyberpsycho Sighting: Discount Doc,' and 'Down on the Street' are just a few of the quests fixed up in Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.21.

Cyberpunk 2077 may have started as a hot mess on launch, but that hasn’t kept CD Projekt RED from going out of its way to spruce up the game wherever possible. The previous 1.20 patch was a massive list of fixes and changes to help better the game, and now we’ve got another in the form of Hotfix 1.21. This is a much less lengthy list of fixes, but it also cleans up bugs that were keeping players from progressing on quests. Check out the full patch notes here.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.21 patch notes

CD Projekt RED launched the Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.21 patch notes in a blog post on the Cyberpunk 2077 website on April 14, 2021.

Hotfix 1.21 for #Cyberpunk2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update we focused on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression.



Here's what changed: https://t.co/SXmS0FKlkl pic.twitter.com/YzUOTULjtF — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2021

As should be expected when one sees “hotfix” in the title, this set of patch notes targets a number of serious bugs that impede progress or function throughout the game. A number of quests that were otherwise impossible to complete if these bugs appeared should now be clean and ready to roll without issue. A number of mechanical issues were also fixed up. You can find the full list of patch notes below:

Quests & Open World

Fixed an issue in Gig: Getting Warmer... where the player was unable to lower 8ug8ear's body temperature.

Fixed an issue where being unable to pick up the "Send a crew" shard in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Discount Doc could block progression. Reading the shard is now an optional objective.

Fixed an issue in Down on the Street where Takemura would get stuck in Japantown Docks after player chose to go to Wakako alone and left the area too early.

Fixed an issue where the clues in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual would not count if the player scanned them before talking to the wounded NPC.

Spray Paint should now trigger properly when player approaches Brendan.

Fixed an issue in Play it Safe where upon connecting to the Access Point the screen could become black, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue where Reported Crime: Dredged Up would not complete if the player opened the container before scanning the blood trail.

Fixed an issue where a Maelstromer could spawn in an area unreachable for the player, blocking progress in Losing My Religion/Sacrum Profanum.

Fixed an issue blocking progression in one of the Assaults in Progress in Japantown.

Addressed an issue where the game could crash during Gig: Hippocratic Oath if the player jumped through the window after breaking it.

Fixed various issues with enemies clipping through objects and floating in the air in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation.

Fixed an issue in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation, where progression could be blocked due to enemies being stuck in a hangar.

Holocalls from Mitch should no longer get stuck and repeat if the call was interrupted before.

Fixed Johnny's appearance in various quests.

Dennis' car should now spawn correctly in Big in Japan.

Players can now enter Dennis' car from the right side in Big in Japan.

Windows inside the shack should no longer break upon opening the container in Big in Japan.

Big in Japan will now fail if the player leaves Haruyoshi instead of carrying him to safety after opening the container.

Fixed an issue where player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after getting out of Takemura's van in Down on the Street.

Player can no longer call Takemura during the meeting with Oda in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where Oda could be found on the bridge between Watson and Westbrook before going to Takemura's hideout in Search and Destroy.

Fixed an issue in Down on the Street where Oda could crash into player's car if it was parked in his way.

Fixed an issue where Burning Desire/Night Moves could get stuck on the "Wait for a call from distressed man" objective after player failed the quest.

Fixed an issue where the door to Cassius Ryder's ripperdoc shop would not open, preventing the player from completing The Gig.

Saul will no longer follow the player around the world if they leave the quest area after freeing him in Riders on the Storm.

Fixed an issue where sandstorm could be present in the city if the player fast travelled there during Killing in the Name or Riders on the Storm.

Riders on the Storm will now fail if the player leaves the Wraith camp before rescuing Saul.

Gig: Severance Package should now trigger properly after approaching the quest area.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where, after the player commits a crime on the roof of a building, NCPD officers would spawn behind the player's back.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from climbing ladders out of water.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI

Added back the icon above NPCs, who are under the Distract Enemies quickhack effect.

Scanning UI is now less cluttered.

Fixed an issue where Japanese/Traditional Chinese text could disappear if the player changed the interface language from English to one of these languages.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes).

Console-specific

Players should now be able to select stickers in Photo Mode using the Circle button in the Japanese version of the game on PlayStation 4.

Stadia-specific

Fixed some graphical issues on a bridge in Mikoshi in Belly Of The Beast/Changes.

And that covers Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.21’s patch notes. If you’d like to see what further changes came to Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to check out the recent major Patch 1.2 and its notes. Hotfix 1.21 is available now on PC, console, and Stadia versions of Cyberpunk 2077.