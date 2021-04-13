New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - April 13, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nintendo announces a new blue Switch Lite

The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will be releasing on May 21 and will retail for $199.99 USD.

Temtem's Cipanku Island update is out now

The update includes new Temtems, 5-player co-op lairs, fast travel, and a better onboarding experience.

A monkey has been given a life sentence after attacking 250 pedestrians

The monkey in northern India is allegedly an alcoholic, who has been sentence to a "life behind bars" according to Taiwan News. Not just a life behind bars, but solitary confinement. I'm not too sure whether this is an ideal rehabilitation process. Regardless, the 250 people he attacked were mainly women and girls, a lot of whom had to have surgery to repair the bite wounds.

This game looks rad

Breakwaters looks like an advanture game with crafting and other survival mechanics. Color me excited!

Learn how to do sick pole tricks

Practice not hitting yourself in the face.

Most animals are all good

Horses though, they need accessories.

The Oldest House

Have you played Control?

Time to listen to some synthwave

I never knew this was from a movie.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is excellent

Such a great package. I'm two Achievements off from 100% it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening! It's actually getting cold and he's wanting more pets to warm up.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola