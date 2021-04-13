Evening Reading - April 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Building Red Dead Redemption 2's Housebuilding EP with Matt Sweeney and David Ferguson
- What will TheRoaringKitty do with his GameStop (GME) call options position?
- Oddworld: Soulstorm review - A brave exodus
- Spotify's new Car Thing brings streaming music to your older vehicle
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is getting a Street Fighter character crossover in May
- Spring Loaded Apple Special Event next week may feature AirTags & iPad Pro
- Epic Games latest $1 billion funding round includes $200m from Sony, values company at $28.7 billion
- PC shipments in Q1 2021 saw their highest growth rate year-to-year since 2000
- Ghostrunner gets new modes and Metal Ox DLC pack today
- How to win in PAC-MAN 99
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Nintendo announces a new blue Switch Lite
Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021
The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will be releasing on May 21 and will retail for $199.99 USD.
Temtem's Cipanku Island update is out now
TEMTEM CIPANKU ISLAND IS OUT NOW! The largest update yet.— Connor Bridgeman (@BridgeTheMan) April 13, 2021
🐣24 New Temtem!
🧑🤝🧑5-Person Co-Op Mythical Temtem Lair!
⛸️Fast Travel and the Return of the Crystal Skates!
👶Improved Onboarding Experience!
Patch notes: https://t.co/qI1C2LDT9L
Apply for keys: https://t.co/c5tKl3Hp5E pic.twitter.com/WdOQhjW9p8
The update includes new Temtems, 5-player co-op lairs, fast travel, and a better onboarding experience.
A monkey has been given a life sentence after attacking 250 pedestrians
The monkey in northern India is allegedly an alcoholic, who has been sentence to a "life behind bars" according to Taiwan News. Not just a life behind bars, but solitary confinement. I'm not too sure whether this is an ideal rehabilitation process. Regardless, the 250 people he attacked were mainly women and girls, a lot of whom had to have surgery to repair the bite wounds.
This game looks rad
Our friends @GamesSoaring are creating this Valheim levels of epic game.— The Banner Saga (@BannerSaga) April 8, 2021
Please consider backing them:https://t.co/NIztFwbySg pic.twitter.com/WBRacZ4nVc
Breakwaters looks like an advanture game with crafting and other survival mechanics. Color me excited!
Learn how to do sick pole tricks
In case you ever wonder how it's done pic.twitter.com/Xt9uyR3fZQ— B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) April 8, 2021
Practice not hitting yourself in the face.
Most animals are all good
Cow:— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 5, 2020
Me: you're good
Dog:
Me: you're good
Sheep:
Me: you're good
Chicken:
Me: you're good
Cat:
Me: you're good
Horse:
Me: you need shoes
Horse: ?
Me: I'm gonna nail 'em to your feet
Horses though, they need accessories.
The Oldest House
Someone got into the Oldest House, huh? https://t.co/Dq5jRNTHvm— Mike Futter (@Futterish) April 8, 2021
Have you played Control?
Time to listen to some synthwave
Network (1976)— Blair Renaud💮 (@Anticleric) April 8, 2021
Presented without comment. pic.twitter.com/MJOR4J5GOu
I never knew this was from a movie.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is excellent
Significant. Fan focused. Transparent. 6 completely free Seasons later, Halo: MCC is more than I ever imagined it would be. This one is earned, not given.— Klobrille (@klobrille) April 9, 2021
Halo: The Masterpiece Collection. pic.twitter.com/elmSidyJDQ
Such a great package. I'm two Achievements off from 100% it.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening! It's actually getting cold and he's wanting more pets to warm up.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 13, 2021