Evening Reading - April 13, 2021

Nintendo announces a new blue Switch Lite

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will be releasing on May 21 and will retail for $199.99 USD.

Temtem's Cipanku Island update is out now

TEMTEM CIPANKU ISLAND IS OUT NOW! The largest update yet.



🐣24 New Temtem!

🧑‍🤝‍🧑5-Person Co-Op Mythical Temtem Lair!

⛸️Fast Travel and the Return of the Crystal Skates!

👶Improved Onboarding Experience!



Patch notes: https://t.co/qI1C2LDT9L

Apply for keys: https://t.co/c5tKl3Hp5E pic.twitter.com/WdOQhjW9p8 — Connor Bridgeman (@BridgeTheMan) April 13, 2021

The update includes new Temtems, 5-player co-op lairs, fast travel, and a better onboarding experience.

A monkey has been given a life sentence after attacking 250 pedestrians

The monkey in northern India is allegedly an alcoholic, who has been sentence to a "life behind bars" according to Taiwan News. Not just a life behind bars, but solitary confinement. I'm not too sure whether this is an ideal rehabilitation process. Regardless, the 250 people he attacked were mainly women and girls, a lot of whom had to have surgery to repair the bite wounds.

This game looks rad

Our friends @GamesSoaring are creating this Valheim levels of epic game.

Please consider backing them:https://t.co/NIztFwbySg pic.twitter.com/WBRacZ4nVc — The Banner Saga (@BannerSaga) April 8, 2021

Breakwaters looks like an advanture game with crafting and other survival mechanics. Color me excited!

Learn how to do sick pole tricks

In case you ever wonder how it's done pic.twitter.com/Xt9uyR3fZQ — B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) April 8, 2021

Practice not hitting yourself in the face.

Most animals are all good

Cow:



Me: you're good



Dog:



Me: you're good



Sheep:



Me: you're good



Chicken:



Me: you're good



Cat:



Me: you're good



Horse:



Me: you need shoes



Horse: ?



Me: I'm gonna nail 'em to your feet — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 5, 2020

Horses though, they need accessories.

The Oldest House

Someone got into the Oldest House, huh? https://t.co/Dq5jRNTHvm — Mike Futter (@Futterish) April 8, 2021

Have you played Control?

Time to listen to some synthwave

I never knew this was from a movie.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is excellent

Significant. Fan focused. Transparent. 6 completely free Seasons later, Halo: MCC is more than I ever imagined it would be. This one is earned, not given.



Halo: The Masterpiece Collection. pic.twitter.com/elmSidyJDQ — Klobrille (@klobrille) April 9, 2021

Such a great package. I'm two Achievements off from 100% it.

