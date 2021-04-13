New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valorant update 2.07 patch notes adjust Astra and Raze

The new Valorant 2.07 patch brings several changes to the tactical shooter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Valorant continues to evolve and change as developer Riot Games makes the necessary changes to uphold the game’s competitive integrity. Now, Valorant patch 2.07 is here and brings some changes to Astra, Raze, and Yoru, as well as other balances.

Valorant 2.07 patch notes

Agent updates

Astra

Gravity Well

  • Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike
    If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted

Raze

  • Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack
  • Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated so they are less obscuring and clear
    out of the playspace faster

Viper

  • Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players
    with armor. Most noticeably, this was causing Marshal shots when the target was decayed 50
    to reduce the enemy to 1 health instead of killing them.

Quality of life

  • Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use
  • Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color

Bugs

  • Fixed issue where spectators and observers could sometimes see incorrect aim vectors
    for scoped-in sniper rifles when switching between views. The incorrect view would settle
    to the correct position over about 1 second. The correct view now immediately shows.

Agents

  • Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is
    active
  • Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while
    Omen is ulting
  • Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes
    break it
  • Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles
  • Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disbabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by
    them when it was re-enabled
  • Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown
    directly down

Competitive

  • Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen
  • Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly

Social

  • Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their
    competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended
  • Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended
    during remakes
  • Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push
    to talk
  • Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings
    reset

Those are the full patch notes for Valorant update 2.07. For more on the tactical FPS, visit the Valorant topic page on Shacknews and Follow Valorant on Twitter for frequent updates.

