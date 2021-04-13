Valorant update 2.07 patch notes adjust Astra and Raze
The new Valorant 2.07 patch brings several changes to the tactical shooter.
Valorant continues to evolve and change as developer Riot Games makes the necessary changes to uphold the game’s competitive integrity. Now, Valorant patch 2.07 is here and brings some changes to Astra, Raze, and Yoru, as well as other balances.
Valorant 2.07 patch notes
Agent updates
Astra
Gravity Well
- Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike
If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted
Raze
- Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack
- Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated so they are less obscuring and clear
out of the playspace faster
Viper
- Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players
with armor. Most noticeably, this was causing Marshal shots when the target was decayed 50
to reduce the enemy to 1 health instead of killing them.
Quality of life
- Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use
- Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color
Bugs
- Fixed issue where spectators and observers could sometimes see incorrect aim vectors
for scoped-in sniper rifles when switching between views. The incorrect view would settle
to the correct position over about 1 second. The correct view now immediately shows.
Agents
- Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is
active
- Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while
Omen is ulting
- Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes
break it
- Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles
- Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disbabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by
them when it was re-enabled
- Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown
directly down
Competitive
- Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly
Social
- Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their
competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended
- Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended
during remakes
- Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push
to talk
- Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings
reset
Those are the full patch notes for Valorant update 2.07. For more on the tactical FPS, visit the Valorant topic page on Shacknews and Follow Valorant on Twitter for frequent updates.
