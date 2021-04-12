How to win in PAC-MAN 99 A clever strategy to help you win more games in PAC-MAN 99.

PAC-MAN 99 is an addictive and challenging game that tests the skills of even veteran players. For those players out there that are struggling to win, and maybe even break into the top 10, there’s a helpful strategy you can employ that will see your chances of winning significantly increase.

How to win more – JohnRiggs’ strategy

YouTuber JohnRiggs’ has recently uploaded a video showcasing a strategy he’s been using to basically guarantee himself a win in PAC-MAN 99. While it might not be the most interesting method to win, if you really want to see what that endgame is like and you’re struggling to get there, this will certainly work. Check it out.

The essence of this PAC-MAN 99 strategy is to hold off as long as you can before eating a Power Pellet. While you’re waiting, you’re just sitting in one spot – as close to the pellet as you can – while the ghosts close in. As soon as a ghost gets uncomfortably close, eat the pellet and move to the next pellet.

Now, the only issue with this method is that you need to eat fruit to respawn the pellets, and if you’re not eating dots the fruit won’t respawn. So make sure you take the time to respawn the fruit in PAC-MAN 99. You should try and eat some dots around each pellet, and on your way to your next pellet, so that the fruit is there should you need it – and you will need it to defeat Red Jammers.

Even if you don't win the game, it will definitely get you pretty close to victory.

The main theory behind this PAC-MAN 99 strategy is that by staying in one spot, you’re reducing your risk of running into a ghost. While you’re sitting still biding your time, the other players are knocking each other out. You can still eat ghosts (and hopefully earn Shield Badges) as you make your way around the maze, just don’t go out of your way to chase them down lest you overextend yourself.

By practicing this strategy, you should find yourself winning games in PAC-MAN 99. Even if you don’t win, it will at least help you get into the higher ranks, which is where things really kick off. Above all, practice makes perfect! Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAC-MAN 99 page for more tips and game mechanic explanations.